Burabari Wins Khana II Bye-Election

By Hopejane Uzor

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Henrietta Burabari, has been declared winner of the Khana II State House of Assembly Constituency bye-election held on Saturday, February 21, 2026, in Rivers State.

Announcing the results at the collation centre, the Returning Officer, Prof. Angela Briggs, said Bulabari polled 7,647 votes to defeat other contenders in the contest.

Figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that the African Action Alliance (AA) secured 46 votes; the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 37 votes; the Young Progressives Party (YPP) garnered 23 votes; while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) received 47 votes.

INEC disclosed that out of 71,914 registered voters in the constituency, 7,834 were accredited for the exercise, reflecting low voter turnout. A total of 7,800 votes were recorded as valid, while 34 ballots were rejected.

Party agents were present during the collation and announcement of results.

The bye-election was conducted alongside another poll in Ahoada East Constituency II, which was also won by the APC. Although there were reports of late arrival of electoral materials in some areas, the exercise was generally described as peaceful. Reacting to her victory, Burabari expressed joy over the outcome, describing the election as free, fair, smooth and successful.