Eleme Council Orders Heightened Vigilance

By Hopejane Uzor

The Executive Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Chief Hon. Obarilomate Ollor, has directed increased security vigilance across key parts of the council following recent security incidents in Igwuruta and Eleme Junction that claimed lives.

In a statement, the Chairman expressed concern over the attacks, which reportedly led to fatalities and the dispersal of suspected perpetrators.

He specifically ordered heightened surveillance in the Akpajo, Aleto, Alesa/Refinery and Trailer Park axis, noting reports of anti-social elements allegedly disguising as cart pushers and commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) while brandishing dangerous weapons and engaging in violent acts at the slightest provocation.

Security agencies, he said, have been placed on alert, with measures already underway to prevent any breakdown of law and order within the local government area.

The Chairman urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, and to promptly report suspicious movements, unusual gatherings, or the influx of suspected criminal elements to appropriate security authorities.

He further advised all individuals and groups residing or conducting business in Eleme to operate strictly within the bounds of the law and refrain from actions capable of threatening the peace and stability of the area. According to him, the council will not hesitate to collaborate with security agencies to decisively address any act of criminality, stressing that the safety of lives and property remains the top priority of his administration.