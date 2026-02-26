Metro

Eleme Council Orders Heightened Vigilance

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 2 minutes ago
0 1 minute read

By Hopejane Uzor

The Executive Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Chief Hon. Obarilomate Ollor, has directed increased security vigilance across key parts of the council following recent security incidents in Igwuruta and Eleme Junction that claimed lives.

In a statement, the Chairman expressed concern over the attacks, which reportedly led to fatalities and the dispersal of suspected perpetrators.

He specifically ordered heightened surveillance in the Akpajo, Aleto, Alesa/Refinery and Trailer Park axis, noting reports of anti-social elements allegedly disguising as cart pushers and commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) while brandishing dangerous weapons and engaging in violent acts at the slightest provocation.

Security agencies, he said, have been placed on alert, with measures already underway to prevent any breakdown of law and order within the local government area.

The Chairman urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, and to promptly report suspicious movements, unusual gatherings, or the influx of suspected criminal elements to appropriate security authorities.

He further advised all individuals and groups residing or conducting business in Eleme to operate strictly within the bounds of the law and refrain from actions capable of threatening the peace and stability of the area. According to him, the council will not hesitate to collaborate with security agencies to decisively address any act of criminality, stressing that the safety of lives and property remains the top priority of his administration.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 2 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

George Izunwa Funds Support For Members In Need

45 minutes ago

Prof Akanwa Emerges First Female VC of MOUAU

2 hours ago

Two Brothers, Another Die In Abandoned Well In Abua-Odual

2 hours ago

Fubara, Banigo, Peterside, Amaewhule Pay Tributes To Late Sen. Mpigi

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button