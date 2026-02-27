Testimonies Of Determination!: OSPAC Boss Bags Degree In FCE (T) Omoku

By Ken Asinobi

…Urges Youths to “Seize Every Opportunity

The atmosphere at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku was filled with excitement and celebration on Friday as the institution held its much-anticipated convocation ceremony, graduating hundreds of students across various disciplines.

Among the proud graduates was the Commander of the ONELGA Security Peace Advisory Committee (OSPAC), Commander Emeka Onyeocha, whose academic achievement drew applause from fellow graduates, staff, and community members.

Speaking with reporters shortly after receiving his certificate, Commander Onyeocha expressed deep joy and fulfillment at completing his programme.

“Today is one of the happiest days of my life,” he said with a broad smile. “When the opportunity came for me to further my education, I did not hesitate.

“Opportunities don’t always come twice. You must grab them when they appear.”

He explained that despite the demands of leading a community security outfit, he remained committed to self-development.

According to him, the decision to return to school was driven by a desire to build his intellectual capacity and prepare for greater responsibilities in the future.

“I want to use the knowledge I have acquired here to strengthen my capacity, not just for my current role, but for future endeavors.

Education sharpens your thinking and helps you make better decisions,” he added.

Commander Onyeocha used the occasion to advise young people in Rivers State and beyond to take education seriously and avoid distractions that could derail their future.

“To the youths, I say: focus on your dreams. Don’t allow peer pressure or temporary challenges to stop you from pursuing education.

Whether formal or vocational, equip yourself with knowledge. It will always speak for you.”

He emphasized that leadership and education should go hand in hand, noting that learning is a lifelong process.

The OSPAC Commander also commended the management and lecturers of the college for their dedication to academic excellence.

“I thank the college authorities for creating an environment that supports working-class students like me.

The lecturers were patient and professional. I encourage the institution to continue raising the standard and expanding opportunities for technical education in our country.”

Friday’s ceremony featured the conferment of certificates, awards for outstanding students, and cultural displays that reflected the rich heritage of Omoku and its surrounding communities. For Commander Onyeocha, however, the day marked more than just a ceremony — it was a testament to perseverance, discipline, and the power of seizing opportunity when it comes.