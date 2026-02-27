At 60: A Celebration Of Grace, Impact, And Destiny

On March 2, 2026, I will rise in profound gratitude to celebrate 60 extraordinary years of God’s unfailing grace, unwavering faithfulness, and abundant mercy. To Him alone be all the glory for a life sustained by grace, directed by divine purpose, and distinguished by service.

Six decades mark not merely the passage of time, but the establishment of a legacy — commitment to God, devotion to family, service to community, and contribution to the nation.

It has been a journey of vision, sacrifice, resilience, and enduring impact.

With renewed strength and deeper conviction, I stand resolute in my mission to build lives, uplift my community, and advance the work of God with even greater passion and clarity.

On this historic day, I will appear before God’s altar in solemn prayers, joyful praises, and heartfelt thanksgiving — rededicating my life to His service and celebrating His boundless goodness.

I thank God for all He has done and for all He will continue to do in my life.

At 60, the vision is sharper, the resolve is stronger, the influence is greater — and the best is yet to come.

Canon Jerry Needam, JP, ACACN

Publisher, National Network Newspaper

CELEBRANT!