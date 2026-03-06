Gov Fubara Nominates Commissioner Nominees

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has submitted his list of nine commissioner nominees to the Rivers State House of Assembly for appointment as commissioners and members of the Rivers State Executive Council, signaling the commencement of the screening process for the formation of a new cabinet.

In a Government Special Announcement issued from the Assembly Complex on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, and signed by the Clerk of the House, Emeka Amadi, PhD, the legislature invited the nominees to submit forty (40) sets of their Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of credentials, and evidence of compliance with tax obligations as part of the constitutional confirmation requirements.

The nominees listed for screening are Professor Datonye Alasia, Mr. Tonye Bellgam, Professor Temple Nwofor, Dr. Peters Nwagor, Mrs. Charity Deemua, Tamuno Williams, Esq., Mr. Lekue Kenneth, Otonye TKD Amachree, Esq., and Sir Amairigha Edward Hart.

According to the announcement dated Tuesday, March 3, 2026, all required documents are to be forwarded to the Office of the Clerk at the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters. The submission of forty copies underscores the procedural requirements for legislative scrutiny, enabling members of the House to adequately review the professional backgrounds, qualifications and eligibility of each nominee ahead of their screening sessions.

The unveiling of the nominees marks a critical step in the constitution of the Rivers State Executive Council, a body responsible for assisting the Governor in policy formulation and administration of the state. Political observers note that the confirmation process will provide lawmakers the opportunity to assess the competence, integrity and public service records of the nominees. The Assembly is expected to announce dates for the screening exercise in the coming days, after which successful nominees will be confirmed and sworn in as commissioners, subject to legislative approval.