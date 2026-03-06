Dr. Anyanate Kio, Man For INC Secretary – HH Esene

Ahead of the forthcoming national election into executive offices of the Ijaw National Congress(INC),a traditional Ruler and member of the National Representative Council ( NRC) of INC,His Highness Alabo Esene Amachree has described one of the aspirants for the position of National Secretary, Dr. Anyanate Emmanuel Kio as “the best suited person for the job at this time”.

Alabo Esene Amachree, Paramount Ruler of Peni Peni Ama in Akuku- Toru Local Government Area (AKULGA) of Rivers State in the Eastern Zone of Ijaw Nation, is optimistic that support for Dr. Kio would mean giving Ijaw Nation a front door in the struggle by the Ijaws to take their rightful place in Nigeria and elsewhere around the globe,given his pedigree for excellence, teamwork and target-setting.

In a chat with journalists outside a Zonal Meeting of the INC, Alabo Esene Amachree enthused that Dr. Anyanate Kio,an oil industry and leadership expert,has the requisite experience, exposure and academic achievements required to render qualitative service to the Ijaw Nation, especially at this time and so should be supported from the Eastern Zone to be so placed during the election.

For the records, he volunteered, Dr. Anyanate Kio aka Crown Prince of the Niger Delta, was born into the King Oko Royal Dynasty of the ancient Kula Kingdom in Akuku-Toru LGA of Rivers State and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultura Economics & Extension from the then Rivers State University of Science & Technology (now RSU), Port Harcourt (1990),MPhil in Environmental Management (2004) and a PhDHonoris Causa in Organizational Leadership.

Crown Prince Kio is a seasoned professional with over two decades of service in a leading multinational oil and gas company, where he served a Senior Staff Member.

Dr. Kio, now a Royal Father himself, is a highly respected union leader, having served as Public Relations Officer(PRO),CNL–PENGASSAN, Escravos Chapter in Delta State and Executive Branch Secretary, Chevron PENGASSAN, Nigeria,a period when he was known for his credibility, transparency and tangible results.

This aspirant for INC National Secretary is also a philanthropist, successful entrepreneur, an empowerment and leadership coach, a tireless advocate for entrepreneurship and youth empowerment.

Presently, Alabo Dr. Anyanate Kio serves as the Executive Director of Niger Delta Wisdom To Wealth & Development Foundation, a renown empowerment NGO committed to sustainable leadership, prosperity and societal transformation.

Crown Prince Kio is also respected for exceptional emotional intelligence and great team player, a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Human Capital Development and an Associate Member, Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators, among others. The wave of endorsements that have greeted the candidature of Dr. Kio is an indication of the growing confidence that the Ijaw people have in his ability to create and maintain a data-full Secretariat to power better-informed activities going forward.