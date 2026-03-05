RSG Takes Proactive Steps To Reduce Infant Mortality, Morbidity

Rivers State Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Deputy Governor of Rivers State, says the introduction of the Newborn Screening Programme at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital is a proactive step towards reducing infant mortality and improving child health outcomes in the state.

Prof. Odu made this known during the launch of the Newborn Screening Programme at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt on Friday, February 27, 2026.

She explained that newborn screening is a simple but powerful medical intervention that enables the early detection of certain genetic, metabolic, hormonal, and congenital disorders before symptoms appear.

According to the Deputy Governor, “This initiative reflects our collective commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery, promoting preventive medicine, and ensuring that every child born in our facilities is given the healthiest possible start in life.”

The Deputy Governor noted that the state government’s budgetary allocation to the health sector in 2025 was substantial.

She added that the Governor believes healthcare directly impacts the citizenry, especially the less privileged, which underscores his strong support for the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP).

Prof. Odu emphasized that the Newborn Screening Programme is not just a medical service but an investment in the future of the state’s children and the prosperity of society.

She commended the Chief Medical Director, management, and medical team of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital for the laudable initiative.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Management Board, Dr. Tamunoiyoriari Sampson Parker, commended the Chief Medical Director and his team for their dedication and called for increased support from the state government.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Chizindu Alikor, stated that the well-being of every newborn is a critical component in reducing neonatal and under-five mortality.

He explained that the hospital, having underscored the importance of neonatal screening, introduced a comprehensive screening package for babies born in the hospital and across Rivers State.

This, he noted, forms part of the “Health for All Rivers People” initiative of the Siminalayi Fubara-led administration.

According to the CMD, early detection of health conditions will enable prompt diagnosis and treatment, thereby significantly improving health outcomes.