Tinubu Urges 10th Senate To Amend Constitution For State Police

By Hopejane Uzor

President Bola Tinubu has called on the leadership of the 10th Senate to initiate constitutional amendments that would provide a legal framework for the establishment of state police to tackle rising insecurity across the country.

The President made the appeal on Wednesday 25 February, 2026 during an interfaith breakfast with senators at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, according to a statement issued after the meeting.

Tinubu said the creation of state police had become imperative in view of evolving security threats, including terrorism, banditry and insurgency.

He stressed that decentralised policing would strengthen grassroots security and enable states to respond more swiftly to local challenges.

“We are facing terrorism, banditry and insurgency. But we will never fail to make the right response to these challenges,” he said. “What I will ask for tonight is for you (Senators) to start thinking about how best to amend the Constitution to incorporate state police for us to secure our country, take over our forests from marauders and free our children from fear.”

The President noted that a decentralised policing structure would complement the existing federal security architecture while promoting intelligence-driven and community-focused law enforcement.

He also commended the harmonious relationship between the executive and the National Assembly, describing unity as critical to defeating terrorism and banditry.

“It is a good thing that we are working in harmony. We are looking forward to a country that evolves, a country that takes care of its citizens and protects all,” Tinubu added.

The President further thanked the Senate for supporting key reforms of his administration, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and tax reforms, which he described as bold but necessary decisions.

He said the end of the subsidy regime curtailed what he termed “monumental corruption.”

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio thanked Tinubu for hosting the interfaith breakfast and praised his leadership at what he described as a critical period for the country.

Akpabio said the administration’s reforms had increased revenue allocations to states, enabling governors to embark on key infrastructure projects. He also prayed for the President and for peace and prosperity in the nation.