Tinubu Charges Acting IGP Disu To Restore Peace Nationwide

By Hopejane Uzor

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday 25 February, 2026 directed the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to restore peace and strengthen security across the country.

The charge was given at the State House during the decoration of Disu as Acting Inspector-General of Police, following the retirement of Kayode Egbetokun.

Disu’s appointment is subject to ratification by the Nigeria Police Council and confirmation by the Senate. The council is expected to meet next week to deliberate on the appointment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tinubu said the decision to appoint Disu was based on his proven record and dedication to duty, particularly during his service in Lagos when Tinubu was governor.

“I made this decision for you to assume this responsibility. I know your record. I saw the dedication you exhibited while you were in Lagos when I was governor,” the President said.

Tinubu described the appointment as coming at a critical time and urged the Acting IGP to rebuild public confidence in the police and work closely with other security agencies to enhance safety nationwide.

