IAUE Vice-chancellor Tasks New Students On Excellence Performance

By Ngozi Anosike

…As School Matriculates Over 8000 Students

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Prof. Okechuku Onuchuku has told the newly admitted students of the university to know that their main objective in the school is to study.

He gave the charge during the university ‘s 17th matriculation ceremony.

Congratulating the matriculants who were presented by the various deans as they took the university’s oat to qualify as students, he asked them to form study groups and make friends who will help them achieve their aim.

The Vice-chancellor also assured them of the institution’s readiness to help them succeed in their search for quality education that will help them fit into the 21st century knowledge driven economy.

Prof. Onuchuku further charged them to shun social vices like cultism, examination malpractices, indecent dressing and any other activity capable of distracting them from their studies.

He explained that the award of degree is not only in performance but also in character pointing out that a student whose character falls below standard may be denied his degree even if he passed all his courses.

The University don who further advised them to obey the rules and regulations of the university stressed that any student who disobeys the rules governing the university will be shown the way out.

Congratulating the parents whose wards were admitted the Vice-chancellor enjoined them to pay their ward’s fees and closely monitor the academic performance of their wards while supporting the university in ensuring a peaceful community conducive for learning.

Prof Onuchuku revealed that IAUE which was formerly a college of Education from 1979 to 2009 acquired full university status in 2009 as it was established by the University of Education Law no.8 of 2009.

Calling on parents to bring their wards to IAUE, he disclosed that 90% of courses offered in the university have full accreditation adding the school does not have any issue with the National Universities Commission.

Some of the elated newly admitted students who spoke to NATIONAL NETWORK expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to study in IAUE and readiness to obey the institution’s rules and regulations while heeding to the advice of the Vice-chancellor.

They promised to be serious in their academics in order to make their parents proud and prayed God to enable them witness their graduation ceremony which according to them is more important than the matriculation ceremony.

The total number of students who matriculated are 8,735.