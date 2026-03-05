Alleged Assault: Ahoada West Chairman, Woman Trade Blame Over Facebook  Post

By Hopejane Uzor

Miss Ogadinma alleged that she was attacked after drawing attention on social media to the decaying and unsafe learning environment at Community Secondary School, Odiokwu, located in the chairman’s community.

According to her, her “offence” was making a Facebook post where she lamented the condition of the school and solicited assistance from well-spirited individuals to help renovate the facility.

She claimed that the chairman became offended by the post, accusing her of attempting to embarrass him and tarnish his image online.

The young woman further alleged that on March 1, 2026, the chairman visited her family compound and reported her actions to her mother.

She said that while her mother was pleading on her behalf, the chairman allegedly sighted her and ordered his younger brother to beat her.

She claimed that the chairman’s brother assaulted her, including allegedly hitting her with a shovel. Photographs circulating online were said to show footage of the alleged attack.

However, the council chairman, through his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Ezeuwa Lot, dismissed the allegations as false and malicious.

In a statement, the chairman said: “We categorically state that this allegation is false, malicious, and deliberately distorted to incite public anger and damage the reputation of the Chairman.

“For the sake of clarity, the Chairman did not at any time lead anyone, whether brothers, associates, or security personnel, to assault, bully, or intimidate the said accuser.”

The statement explained that the chairman had visited the residence of the accuser’s mother for what it described as a “peaceful and mature engagement,” noting that it was not his first visit to the family.

According to the statement, during the discussion, the young woman allegedly approached the chairman unprovoked, hurled insults at him, and used “unprintable names.” It added that the chairman maintained composure and continued his discussion with her mother without responding.

The statement further claimed that moments later, the accuser allegedly moved aggressively toward the chairman, prompting a passerby to intervene to prevent escalation. In the process of being restrained, she reportedly lost her balance, fell, and sustained minor injuries.

“At no point did the Chairman engage in any physical confrontation.

He neither touched nor instructed anyone to touch her,” the statement added, challenging the accuser and those amplifying the claim to provide credible evidence, including video footage or photographs, showing the chairman participating in any assault.

The chairman’s office also alleged that the accuser had previously attempted to malign or embarrass him within the community but maintained that he had continued to exercise restraint in handling what it described as repeated provocations.

As of press time, no official statement had been issued by the police regarding the incident.