Gospel Legends Frank Edward, Eben, Preye Odede Light Up MoniPulo 12th Annual Corporate Praise

By Ken Asinobi

It was an atmosphere of intense worship and electrifying praise as staff and management of MoniPulo Petroleum Development Limited, partners, pastors and members of the Chapel of God International Worship Centre, and invited guests gathered for the 12th Annual Corporate Praise Celebration hosted by the company.

The event transformed the usually formal business environment into a sanctuary of music, thanksgiving, and spiritual reflection.

Leading the charge was award-winning gospel minister Frank Edwards, whose energetic performance ignited the congregation.

With hit songs that blended contemporary gospel rhythms and heartfelt worship, he had attendees including chief host, High Chief Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, on their feet, hands raised in praise.

Heaven’s gate flew open when Frank Edwards sang some popular hits – ‘Aka Jehovah nememma’, ‘Holy holyholy’, ‘Holy in the name of Jesus’, ‘We are victorious’, ‘Onyenwereginweremmadu’, and capped it with ‘Iyoyoyoyo, okaka, iheinemeremuodimma’.

The songs drew Sienye and MoniPulo staff to the dance floor, dancing excitedly.

Not to be outdone, dynamic worship leader Eben delivered powerful ministrations that resonated deeply with the audience.

Minister Eben led a session of worship with ‘You are alpha and omega.’

The hall became thrown into dance with popular songs ‘God has given me victory’ and ‘We go de hail your name’. His soul-stirring vocals and charismatic stage presence drew waves of applause, as the congregation sang along in unity.

The celebration reached another spiritual high when celebrated gospel singer Preye Odede took the stage. Preye Odede thrilled with ‘Eze Ndieze, ikariri Iheasinibu’.

Known for his deeply emotional worship sessions, Odede led a moment of solemn thanksgiving, urging corporate leaders to continually acknowledge God as the ultimate source of success.

Angels came down when the Elite Chamber Orchestra and the Chapel of God Choir rendered ‘You alone is my strength’, ‘Alleluia’, and ‘Rejoice on every side’.

As the event drew to a close, the auditorium echoed with joyful choruses and renewed hope — proof that MoniPulo’s Corporate Praise celebration has become not just an annual event, but a defining expression of gratitude and unity.