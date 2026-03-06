Frank Edwards Survives Bullet-Riddled Roads to Perform at MoniPulo Praise

By Ken Asinobi

Award-winning gospel sensation Frank Edwards who gave an electrifying performance at the 12th Annual Corporate Praise Celebration of MoniPulo Limited on Saturday, has shared a testimony of divine protection that left attendees both amazed and inspired.

Edwards recounted the harrowing journey that preceded his appearance. Traveling from Pumbaa, Cameroon, he had to navigate a treacherous three-hour drive to Douala through conflict zones, where bullet-riddled roads and deserted villages bore witness to ongoing violence.

“I said, that’s the only way for me to be here today; if not, I’m not going to make the 9 a.m. flight,” he told the audience.

The ordeal continued at the airport, where a near-collision with a truck could have ended his journey prematurely.

“By the time I opened my eyes, that truck was this close. I don’t know how he managed to get home,” Edwards said, emphasizing that faith and prayer kept him safe.

Despite exhaustion and danger, the singer delivered a performance that captivated the congregation, blending powerful vocals with an impassioned message of faith and perseverance.

“The testimony is that I am here today praising God. We are going to praise God in a way you will always remember this meeting,” he declared, leading the audience in spirited worship.

Edwards’ story of courage, faith, and divine protection underscored the theme of the Corporate Praise: “Unwavering Gratitude”, and power in the lives of all who trust Him.

Attendees left the event inspired, carrying home not just music but a powerful message of hope, resilience, and unwavering faith.