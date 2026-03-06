Chief Lesi Maol Bags Continental Honour At African Leadership Awards In Accra

African political and business leaders gathered in Accra, Ghana, on February 27, 2026, as Chief Lesi Maol received continental recognition for his contributions to community development at the 14th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards.

Chief Maol, a respected Ogoni philanthropist, Group Managing Director of Giolee Global Resources Limited and President of KAGOTE, was honoured with the Community Development Leadership Award at the flagship ceremony convened by African Leadership Magazine.

The annual event is widely regarded as one of the continent’s most prestigious leadership recognition platforms.

The award was presented by the Prime Minister of Lesotho, Samuel Matekane, who commended Chief Maol for his sustained commitment to advancing inclusive growth and sustainable development across communities.

The ceremony was hosted by Ken Giami, President and Founder of the African Leadership Organization, and drew an array of distinguished figures from across Africa and the diaspora. Among the dignitaries present were former President of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete, and former Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Howard Taylor, alongside ministers, chief executives, diplomats and development partners.

Often described as “The African Oscars of Leadership, Vision, and Impact,” the awards celebrate individuals and institutions shaping Africa’s development trajectory and redefining its global narrative.

Chief Maol’s recognition reflects years of sustained grassroots engagement, particularly in Ogoniland and the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

Through KAGOTE, he has championed initiatives focused on education support, economic empowerment, youth development and community-driven enterprise, positioning community-based leadership as a viable catalyst for broader continental progress.