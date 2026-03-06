RSG Commends Moni Pulo Petroluem Development Ltd

The Rivers State Government has expressed appreciation to Moni Pulo Petroleum Development Limited for its sustained contributions to the economic development of the State.

The State Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, made this known during the 12th Annual Corporate Praise of Moni Pulo Petroleum Development Limited held at the Chapel of God International Worship Centre, Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Professor Odu commended the organization for upholding ethical and spiritual values, noting that its consistent culture of gratitude to God for His faithfulness over the years has set an inspiring example for other corporate institutions across the country.

Twelve years of consistent dedication to God, excellence in service, and contribution to the growth of our dear State is indeed a remarkable milestone and a testament to divine faithfulness, visionary leadership, resilience, and corporate responsibility,” Prof. Odu stated.

While commending the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, for setting a commendable leadership model for other organizations, she prayed that Almighty God would grant her sustained growth, greater achievements, and continued impactful service.

Earlier, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moni Pulo Petroleum Development Limited, Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, expressed gratitude to God for sustaining the company through years of growth, challenges, and milestones.