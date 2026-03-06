Our Future Is Greater Than Our Past: Moni Pulo CEO Projects Expansion

…Declares: “If You Hold God with Two Hands, He Will Hold You with Ten”

By Ken Asinobi

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MoniPulo Petroleum Development Limited, High Chief (Dr) Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, has projected expansion plans for the indigenous oil firm, saying the future holds brighter prospects than the past.

She spoke before a packed congregation at the Chapel of God International Worship Centre, Forces Avenue, Port Harcourt, during the company’s 12th Annual Corporate Praise held on Saturday.

According to her, MoniPulo is entering a new season of growth and expansion.

“We see growth in our reserves. We see expansion in our operations. Our future is greater than our past,” she said confidently.

Lulu-Briggs explained that although experts once predicted that the company’s oil production should have ended years ago, MoniPulo is still producing.

“By human calculation, we should have stopped. But we are still standing. This is the hand of God,” she said, adding that faith has remained the foundation of the company since its early years.

Looking ahead, the CEO revealed that the company is working on developing significant gas reserves. She described the project as an exciting step that will require strong partnerships, technical excellence and financial discipline.

“He who began this journey with us will complete it,” she added.

The Chairman also thanked God for what she described as a peaceful and stable year.

According to her, MoniPulo recorded no accidents, no major incidents and no host community conflicts.

She said the company continues to invest in health centres, schools, solar lighting and clean water projects in its host communities.

“Sustainable energy must also build sustainable communities,” she said.

The celebration was also filled with powerful moments of worship, as award-winning gospel artistes thrilled the congregation with scintillating performances.

Frank Edwards, Eben and PreyeOdede led soul-lifting praise sessions that stirred the atmosphere and drew worshippers to their feet in joyful thanksgiving.

In a personal testimony, Lulu-Briggs spoke about a recent police invitation over allegations she described as false. She said she chose to stand firm in faith rather than panic.

“There are times you move, and there are times you stand. This was a time to stand,” she said.

Concluding her speech, she told the audience, “If you hold God with two hands, He will hold you with ten,” urging everyone to trust God as the company steps into what she believes will be a greater future.

In her address, Rivers State Deputy Governor, Professor NgoziOdu, congratulated the management and staff of MoniPulo for their consistent dedication to God and service to humanity.

She described the celebration, themed “Unwavering Gratitude,” as a testament to God’s faithfulness and the company’s resilience, excellence and corporate responsibility over the years.

The deputy governor commended the organisation’s humanitarian efforts, including free medical services and support for the needy.

She assured the company that God would continue to bless and expand its operations in the oil and gas sector, making Rivers State proud.

Prof. Odu prayed for greater achievements, sustainable growth and global recognition for the company in the years ahead.

In his sermon, the founding pastor of Graceland International Churches, Apostle David ZilleyAggrey, urged worshippers to remain obedient, grateful and steadfast in God.

Preaching from the story of King David and the Ark of God, he warned against disobedience, even when intentions seem good.

“Don’t help God,” he repeatedly told the congregation.

He explained that the Ark, which symbolised God’s glory, was carried wrongly on a cart instead of on the shoulders of priests as instructed. When a man tried to steady it, he died.

“He died because of another man’s mistake,” the Apostle said, stressing that divine instructions must not be altered for convenience.

He noted that when the Ark was later placed in the house of Obed-Edom, the man was greatly blessed within three months.

“What others meant for evil, God turned for good,” he declared.

Citing the story of Job, he said some battles come because “God is boasting about you.

“Even if He slays me, yet will I trust Him,” he added, urging unwavering faith.

He concluded by encouraging genuine thanksgiving: “In every situation, give God praise.”

A highlight of the event was the presentation of gifts to female staff and wives of male staff, bringing the celebration to a joyful and memorable close.