Gov Fubara Approves ₦100m Relief For Bille Community Over Gas Emissions

By Hopejane Uzor

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has approved a ₦100 million relief package for residents of Bille Kingdom following ongoing gas emissions affecting the area.

The approval was announced during a visit to the community on April 1, 2026, by the Secretary to the State Government, Dagogo Wokoma, who represented the governor.

He said the fund would be deployed to provide immediate support, including access to potable water and essential healthcare services for affected residents.

Wokoma explained that the intervention is a temporary measure aimed at alleviating the hardship faced by the people, pending the implementation of a lasting solution.

He noted that the state government is aware of the environmental and health implications of the gas emissions, which have reportedly persisted since late 2025, and assured residents that efforts are ongoing to identify and address the root cause of the incident. In his response, the Chairman of the Council of Chiefs in Bille Kingdom, Bennet Dokubo, commended the state government’s intervention, describing the visit as a demonstration of responsive and responsible leadership.