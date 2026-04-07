RSG Harps On Data-Driven Approach To Re-Engineer Health Sector

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, has emphasized the urgent need to strengthen the health workforce as a critical step toward improving the state’s healthcare system.

Prof. Odu made this known during the High-Level Health Labour Market Analysis (HLMA) advocacy meeting held at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

According to her, effective planning must be driven by accurate and timely data, noting that the HLMA provides deep insights into employment trends, skill gaps, workforce demands, and emerging economic opportunities.

She explained that the HLMA advocacy supports inclusive growth by identifying vulnerable groups and ensuring that no one is left behind in the labour market, adding that it helps in designing targeted interventions and empowering youth, women, and marginalized communities with relevant skills for today’s economy.

The Deputy Governor disclosed that the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara remains committed to using data-driven processes to make informed decisions that will reshape and re-engineer the health sector.

“His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has set a clear direction through the Health4AllRivers Strategy—a comprehensive agenda built on access, commodities, health security, financing, data, and governance.

He has also employed 2,000 health workers to strengthen the healthcare workforce,” she stated.

Prof. Odu expressed gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Health for selecting Rivers State, through a rigorous process, for the HLMA Technical Assistance programme, describing the state as a benchmark among its peers.

She also acknowledged the support of the Global Fund, the Clinton Health Access Initiative, and the former State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, whose leadership positioned the state for the programme.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Prof. Justina Jumbo, said the event is significant as it outlines critical steps for governing, planning, and managing the state’s health workforce.

She revealed that over 50 percent of the state’s health workforce is concentrated at the primary healthcare level, with 30 percent in tertiary institutions, while the private sector accounts for a smaller proportion.

In his address, the representative of the Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. John Okobia, said Rivers State emerged as the only state selected for the technical assistance after a rigorous process involving all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He explained that the project, which focuses on health labour market analysis, commenced at the federal level, with Rivers State being the first sub-national entity to implement the programme.

He expressed optimism that, at the end of the exercise, stakeholders would be able to accurately determine the supply and demand of healthcare workers.

In their separate goodwill messages, the representative of the Clinton Health Access Initiative, Adekemi Gbolade, and Dr. Affred Ineife of the World Health Organization commended the Rivers State Government for its openness to sustained partnerships aimed at improving the wellbeing of its citizens.

On her part, the State Project Coordinator for the HLMA, Dr. Julienne Darlington Nwoke, lauded the Federal Ministry of Health, the Clinton Health Access Initiative, and the Global Fund for providing technical support to the project, which she said is aimed at strengthening the state’s human resources for health system.

She noted that the technical assistance focuses on strengthening leadership, defining clear objectives, outlining scope and deliverables, and establishing implementation timelines. According to her, it also supports the creation of a State Technical and Steering Coordination Mechanism comprising the Ministry of Health, relevant MDAs, and implementing partners.