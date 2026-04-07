Rivers Mourns As Senator Mpigi, King Dandison Jaja Go Home Saturday, April 11

By Ken Asinobi

Rivers State will witness an emotional weekend as two distinguished sons from the Rivers South-East Senatorial District—Late Senator Barinada Mpigi and Late King Dandison Jaja of Opobo—are laid to rest on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

The dual burials, taking place respectively in Koroma in Tai Local Government Area and Opobo Kingdom in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area respectively, have sparked deep reflection on leadership, legacy, and service across the region.

For many in Rivers, the coincidence of their burials on the same day symbolizes not just the passing of two men but the closing of a significant chapter in the state’s history.

Senator Mpigi, a respected lawmaker and grassroots mobilizer, was known for his advocacy on rural development and commitment to the welfare of his people in R8vers South East and beyond.

His legislative career was marked by efforts to elevate the Rivers South-East district in federal policymaking and infrastructure attention.

On the other hand, King Dandison Jaja, the revered traditional ruler of Opobo and former Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, stood as a custodian of the kingdom’s heritage and unity. His reign fostered cultural revival and peace among coastal communities.

Under his leadership, Opobo maintained its historical significance as a focal point of tradition and maritime influence.

Saturday’s ceremonies are expected to draw an array of dignitaries, traditional leaders, and citizens from all corners of Rivers State.

Tai Local Govemment Area will host political figures and community representatives to honor Senator Mpigi’s public service legacy, while Opobo will receive traditional councils, royal delegations, and cultural displays in tribute to King Jaja’s long and noble reign.

Analysts say the simultaneous farewell underscores a generational shift—one from which Rivers South-East may emerge with renewed calls for unity, leadership continuity, and respect for both modern governance and traditional institution.

As the state prepares to honor these figures, the mood across Rivers is one of gratitude, reflection, and collective mourning. In the words of one community elder, “We are witnessing history—two leaders from different paths, united in death, reminding us what genuine service means.”