Fubara: We’re Committed To Improving Healthcare In Rivers

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to improving the healthcare sector in the state.

The Governor, who gave the assurance on Tuesday in a goodwill message to mark the World Health Day, pledged that his administration will continue to prioritise initiatives that guarantee citizen’s access to quality healthcare.

Governor Fubara charged the people of the state to protect themselves from preventable diseases and prioritize their health by adopting healthy lifestyles and ensuring proper hygiene. He emphasized the importance of community involvement in promoting health awareness and supporting local health initiatives.

“On this World Health Day, I extend warm greetings to all Rivers people. Our administration is committed to improving healthcare in Rivers State, prioritizing initiatives that promote quality healthcare for all.

“Since taking office, we’ve made significant progress, recruiting over 2,000 health workers, revamping several health facilities, and establishing a health insurance scheme. Our goal is to make Rivers State a health tourism hub, providing accessible and affordable healthcare,” he said.

The World Health Day is a global health awareness event celebrated on the 7th day of April every year. The theme for this year’s World Health Day is: “Together for health. Stand with science”.

This theme emphasises the importance of scientific research, collaboration, and evidence-based solutions in improving global health, highlighting the One Health approach that connects human, animal, plant, and environmental health.

It is on record that the Fubara administration revived and expanded the hitherto abandoned health facilities such as the zonal hospitals in Bori, Omoku, Ahoada, and Degema. It also remodelled 153 Primary Healthcare Centres across the state for better functionality. The employment of over 2,000 health workers was meant to boost manpower and efficiency in these facilities. Governor Fubara has also approved promotions for over 400 staff of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and recruited an additional 500 personnel.