Oro-Esara Kingdom Honours 15 Distinguished Sons With Chieftaincy Titles

The Esara Palace, headquarters of Oro-Esara Kingdom in Rumuokwurusi, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, came alive with celebration, pomp, and pageantry as dignitaries from all walks of life gathered to witness the historic installation of new chiefs on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

The Nyerisi Mbam of Oro-Esara Kingdom, His Royal Highness King Sir (Hon.) Sydney O. Worlu (JP), alongside members of the Oro-Esara Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, presided over the installation and capping of fifteen illustrious sons of the kingdom.

The ceremony followed the completion of all customary processes, including selection, screening, and formal presentation.

The newly installed chiefs include: Chief Sir Amadi Worlu Chinedu, Chief Oridi Princewill, Chief Odomeneme B. N. Ogunka, Chief Innocent Ogundu Ikwunga, Chief Sunny Orianwo, Chief Okechukwu Amadi, Chief (Barr.) Kingsley Echundu Onukem, Chief Sidney Madu Nyeche, Chief Joseph Alerechi Chukwem, Chief Richard Orianwo, Chief Jackson Amadigwe, Chief Shedrack Mbata, Chief George Allen Chuku, and Chief Promise Worgu.

In his address, the monarch, Eze Esara IV, described their elevation as a call to duty and urged them to uphold the values of service, integrity, and unity.

He cautioned against personal interests that could disrupt the peace of the kingdom, emphasizing instead the importance of fostering harmony, development, and collective progress.

“You must see your membership of this council as an opportunity to serve God and the people of Oro-Esara Kingdom faithfully and wholeheartedly.

Do not allow yourselves to be misled. Always do what is right and seek divine guidance in all your actions,” the king advised.

He further encouraged the people of Oro-Esara to remain united, maintain peace, and work together toward a prosperous future for the kingdom. Speaking after the ceremony, the newly installed chiefs expressed deep appreciation to the monarch and the people of Oro-Esara Kingdom for the honour bestowed on them. They also gave thanks to God for a smooth and successful installation ceremony.