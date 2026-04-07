2026 World Health Day: HYPREP Donates Ambulances To Strengthen Emergency Healthcare In Ogoni Communities

By Ken Asinobi

In commemoration of World Health Day 2026, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has reinforced its commitment to improving emergency healthcare delivery in Ogoni communities with the donation of ambulances to health facilities across the area.

The initiative, aimed at strengthening rapid response and referral services, is part of HYPREP’s broader effort to enhance access to efficient and affordable healthcare, in line with recommendations by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Marking this year’s theme, “Together for Health: Stand with Science,” HYPREP emphasized that timely emergency response remains a critical component of saving lives, particularly in underserved communities.

The newly donated ambulances are expected to bridge critical gaps in patient transportation, ensuring that medical emergencies are handled swiftly and effectively.

Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, noted that the intervention reflects HYPREP’s unwavering resolve to deliver people-centered healthcare services in Ogoniland.

He explained that beyond environmental remediation, the agency remains committed to safeguarding public health through targeted investments and strategic partnerships.

He further highlighted that the ambulance donation complements ongoing upgrades in healthcare infrastructure, including the provision of modern medical equipment and solar-powered electricity to hospitals.

These improvements, he said, are designed to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services and better patient outcomes.

HYPREP also pointed to the construction of major health facilities, including a 100-bed Ogoni Specialist Hospital and a 43-bed Cottage Hospital, as part of its long-term vision to transform healthcare delivery in the region.

In addition, the agency is supporting a comprehensive health monitoring programme in collaboration with the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), aimed at tracking the health status of Ogoni residents over time and identifying potential risks early.

HYPREP stressed that these combined efforts align with a “One Health” approach that recognizes the interconnectedness of human, environmental, and animal health, while also promoting evidence-based solutions to modern health challenges.

The agency commended traditional rulers, community leaders, and residents of Ogoni for their continued cooperation and active participation in its health initiatives, describing their support as vital to the success of the programmes.

As the world marks World Health Day, HYPREP called on residents to take full advantage of the improved healthcare services and urged stakeholders to strengthen collaboration, rebuild trust in science, and translate research findings into policies that will sustain long-term public health gains in Ogoni communities.