Traders, Passengers, Pedestrians Scamper For Safety As Soldier Shoots Keke Cycle Operator To Death

By Chris Konkwo

There was pandemonium at the popular Igbo-Etche junction of Eleme junction in Rumuokwurusi, Obio/Akpo Local Govt Area of Rivers State, Monday afternoon as traders, passengers and pedestrians scampered for safety following the violent killing of a Keke cycle operator by a trigger- happy soldier.

A witness account said trouble started when Keke cycle operators staged a protest over the illegal operation of touts at the junction and payment for multiple and illegal tickets forced on them by the tax collectors which they said have become unbearable.

The source alleged that the airforce officers stationed at the junction for security connived and provided cover for the touts who share the bounties with them at the end of the day.

Each Keke cycle operator according to the source pays about Ten thousand [10,000.00] naira daily and still pays one hundred [100.00] naira per trip which leaves them with nothing at the end of the day.

Even with the hike in fuel and oil prices, the illegal tax collectors have allegedly continued to carry on with this exploitation with the backing of the airforce officers and any stubborn keke cycle operator is subjected to all manner of punishment ranging from flogging to frog jumping and other corporal punishments.

Sequel to all these, the keke cycle operators decided to stage a protest march to register their displeasure about the insensitivity of these people.

But what was planned to be a peaceful demonstration turned sour when the leader of the ticket collectors confronted the protesters and called in the officers on duty, one of whom allegedly pulled his trigger at one of the protesters killing him on the spot.

Upon discovering that the victim, a native of Akwa Ibom State has given up the ghost, the leader of the ticket collectors and his colleagues reportedly disappeared including the soldiers for fear of reprisal attack from the keke operators.

The busy junction for hours was deserted causing passengers having to trek home as keke cycle operators halted operation in protest of their killed colleague.

As at Tuesday morning, the operators were still to resume operation and people were seen trekking to their destinations.

The two military posts at the junction were also deserted and no soldier was at sight.

Since the current hike in fuel price no thanks to US, Isreali -Iran war, passengers have been bearing the brunt of the war as the keke cycle operators now collect over 100% of the normal charge. Passengers who used to pay #400.00 to Igbo-Etche from the junction now pay between 600 – #700, ‘along the road’, 300 instead of #200 while ‘inside pipeline’ that used to cost #300 now costs between 500 – #600.