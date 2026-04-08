Creme De La Creme Celebrate Illustrious Homegoing Of Elder Yamaabana

Easter Saturday, April 4, 2026, remains a defining moment in Ogoniland, Rivers State, as Nyobe Bangha hosted an extraordinary gathering of distinguished personalities from across Nigeria who assembled to honour and bid a befitting farewell to Elder Sunday Nwidae Yamaabana.

The atmosphere blended solemnity with grandeur, as tributes highlighted a man renowned for judicial sagacity and an unwavering commitment to justice.

He was widely acclaimed as a moral compass – firm, fair, and principled – whose life embodied truth and equity.

Beyond this, he was celebrated as a man of peace, remarkable generosity, and deep compassion, a community leader whose enduring legacy will continue to inspire generations.

In a heartfelt tribute, his first son and Chief Mourner, Engr. Dr. Legborsi Yamaabana – President-General of the Ogoni Youth Federation and Spokesman of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum, described his father as a man driven by an insatiable quest for justice and devoted to humanity.

The funeral attracted a remarkable array of dignitaries, reflecting his far-reaching influence. Present were Chief Lesi Maol KAGOTE President; Prof. Don Baridam, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt and Chairman, FG-Ogoni Oil Resumption Dialogue Committee; Chief Derek Mene, former Executive Director (Finance & Administration), NDDC; Gen. D. K. S. Nnaa (Rtd); Chief Bariton Lenusikpughi Kpaghi; Hon. Alabi Korsi, former Chairman of Khana LGA; Sir (Dr.) Rex Yakpogoro; Hon. Sydney Tamabri Gbara, former Commissioner for Environment; Hon. Israel Ngbuelo, former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism; and former local government Chairmen of Obio-Akpo, Khana & Eleme, Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo, Chief Martins Nwigbo, and Chief Brian Gokpa respectively.

Also in attendance were Mene Sir Jackson Abiikor, Paramount Ruler of Nyokuru; Mene John Micah, Paramount Ruler of Nyobe Bangha; representatives of NNPC/NEPL led by Chukwuemeka Wachukwu; Alhaji Mohammed Hassan representing the Arewa Community in Rivers State; MOSOP President Chief Prince Biira; President of the Ogoni Indigenous Contractors Forum, Hon. Kenule Kukang; Dr. O. P. Agara, former Director-General, Environment and Pollution Bureau of old Rivers State; and Comrade Gift Nbeeue (Bob Angel), among others. In a rich cultural display, his remains were received by the Babbe Council of Chiefs at the Palace of His Royal Majesty, King Dr. Lenu Tsaro Igbara. Elder Yamaabana was laid to rest in a carnival-like, yet dignified manner befitting a great patriarch of the Gbene Yamaabana Dynasty – celebrating a life profoundly lived and a legacy firmly established.