Paradise Gospel Mission Celebrates 2026 Papa’s Blessings Day

By Joe Kalu

The 2026 edition of the annual release of divine blessings to members of the Paradise Gospel Mission Inc took place in its Port Harcourt branch recently.

According to the General Overseer of the church, Bishop (Dr) Major Chikeruba in an interview with newsmen shortly after the church service, the exercise started in 2023 by a divine direction and has recorded tremendous success over the years .

He explained that the special blessings outreach are meant to support the members of the church but have also benefitted others as testimonies abound from beneficiaries of the previous years editions.

The G.O. explained further that this year’s edition is special in the sense that it hosted a combined church service of its three branches of Oyigbo in Oyigbo LGA, Uzoaku branch in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State and Port Harcourt branch at Oroazi Community Hall venue, Obio/Akpor LGA.

Preaching the sermon at the meeting, the Guest Speaker, Rev (Dr) Ikonne Dick Simeon of the New age Assembly, Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt harped on the need for one to be a wise son (biological or adopted) who makes his parents proud by his behavior and conduct even to the Ministers of God.

Quoting from the holy book, the man of God maintained that a wise and proud son equally does all within his powers to defend his parents/masters where necessary.

He went ahead to reel out the qualities of a wise and proud son or servant to include obedience to wise instructions, patience, loyalty and endurance in his own interest.

The man of God advised the congregation to be willing to part with some form of sacrifice as was recorded in the case of Jacob and his brother Esau, in the Bible for effective blessings to materialise.

Features of the combined church service were praise and worship session, singing and dancing session, prayer and testimonies.

The major highlight of the event was the Papa’s Blessing Anointing Exercise which saw everyone present being anointed by the G.O. himself for the release of their blessings. The bishop assured that the special blessing service has the potency to attract divine favours, secure breakthroughs as well as dislodge forces of darkness in one’s life.