That Attack on Peter Obi

By Polycarp Nwaeke

Peter Obi the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, was attacked during his visit to Edo State on February 24, 2026, where he was to receive the former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, into the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The attack, which occurred at the ADC secretariat and later at the residence of former APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, resulted in the destruction of several vehicles and damage to property .

The attack caused palpable tension not only in Edo state but in Nigeria generally.

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has been accused of orchestrating the attack, with some alleging that his thugs were responsible for the violence. However, the Governor’s supporters claim that factional ADC members were behind the shooting, which shattered glasses and windows at the event.

Political analysts believe that Peter Obi’s rising popularity may be the reason behind the attack, as he has been subjected to verbal attacks on social media and mainstream media in the past.

The attack has sparked concerns about the safety of opposition figures and the state of democracy in Nigeria.

The ADC had condemned the attack, describing it as an attempt to intimidate and silence the opposition.

The party has linked the attack to prior threats made by Governor Okpebholo, who had warned Obi against visiting Edo State without security clearance.

The Governor has denied involvement in the attack, attributing it to internal conflicts within the ADC. He has called for calm and urged residents to maintain peace, emphasizing that Edo State remains a peaceful region.

The police yesterday confirmed that arrests had been made, stressing that investigations were still ongoing.

The attack on Peter Obi has been widely condemned, with many calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has described the incident as a direct assault on Nigeria’s democratic order.

As the investigation continues, questions remain about the motives behind the attack and the role of Governor Okpebholo. The incident has highlighted concerns about the safety of opposition figures and the need for a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served.

The attack has also sparked debate about the state of politics in Nigeria, with some accusing the ruling party of using intimidation and violence to silence opposition voices.

Peter Obi has been a vocal critic of the government, and his rising popularity has made him a target for attacks. The incident has raised concerns about the shrinking space for opposition voices in Nigeria.

The international community has been urged to take note of the situation and call for calm. The incident has also sparked concerns about the potential for further violence in the run-up to the 2027 elections.

The Edo State Government has denied allegations of involvement in the attack, saying it is committed to maintaining peace and security in the state.

The incident has highlighted the need for politicians to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and ensure that their supporters do not engage in violence.

The police have been urged to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice, and that measures are taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The attack on Peter Obi is a reminder of the challenges facing Nigeria’s democracy, and the need for all stakeholders to work towards ensuring a peaceful and stable political environment.

The incident has also raised questions about the role of social media in spreading hate speech and inciting violence.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to the attack and ensure the safety of opposition figures.

In the meantime, calls are being made for President Bola Tinubu to speak out on the incident and ensure that justice is served. The attack on Peter Obi is a test of Nigeria’s democracy, and it remains to be seen how the country will respond to this challenge.