Omoku Youths Bid Farewell To Fallen Leader

By Hopejane Uzor

Residents, youths and community leaders on Friday, 6 March, 2026. gathered in Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, to bid farewell to the slain President of the Omoku Youth Federation, Comrade Ifeanyi Azuazu.

The burial ceremony was marked by grief and emotional tributes as mourners paid their last respects to the youth leader whose tragic death had sent shockwaves across the community.

Many speakers at the ceremony described the late Azuazu as an outspoken advocate for youth development and community progress, noting that he remained committed to the welfare and advancement of young people in Omoku until his death.

Family members, friends, and youth groups recounted his contributions to community leadership, describing him as courageous and passionate about the future of the area.

During the funeral rites, youths and community stakeholders renewed calls on the Rivers State Government and security agencies to intensify efforts to identify and prosecute those responsible for his killing.

They stressed that justice for the late youth leader would help restore confidence in the security system and serve as a deterrent to violent crimes within the community. The ceremony was filled with emotional moments as Omoku residents bade farewell to one of their prominent youth voices, while prayers were offered for the repose of his soul and peace in the community.