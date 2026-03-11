Rep, Kinsmen Ask IGP To Probe Attack On Obi’s Convoy

By Joe Kalu

The kingsmen of former Labour presidential, candidate Peter Obi, including a member of the House of Representatives, Mr Peter Uzokwe have called on the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu to identify and prosecute those behind the alleged attack on the convoy of Peter Obi.

Uzokwe who represents Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo Federal constituency of Anambra state made the call made the call recently in Abuja while addressing newsmen.

According to multiple reports, sonebtwt to be identified gunmen shot at Obi’s Convoy in Benin City as he approached the residence of former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) John Odigie-Oyegun.

Although some vehicles were reportedly damaged, Obi was said to have escaped unhurt.

The lawmaker who recently defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) condemned the incidence, describing it as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

According to him, “Democracy thrives on healthy competition of ideas, not bullets, not violence, and certainly not assassination plots.

While congratulating the new police boss, Uzokwe urged him to treat the alleged assassination attempt as a test of his leadership.

He said “we must condemn what happened in Edo State recently. This is a litmus test for the IGP Mr Tunji Disu. I demand an immediate, transparent and independent investigation into this disturbing incident.

He pointed out that the perpetrators, sponsors and collaborators, no matter how highly placed must be identified and brought to justice. Anything short of this will send a dangerous signal that political violence is tolerated “.

Uzokwe further said that “An attack on a presidential aspirant is not merely an attack on an individual; it is a direct assault on our democracy, our constitutional order and the collective right of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders without fear, intimidation or violence.v to

He said it is unacceptable that in a democratic society, a political figure can be subjected to such grace danger while engaging with citizens The political space must never be militarized or turned into a battle field”.