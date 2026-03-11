Building Strong Values From Childhood, Key To National Renewal, Oarhe Declares At 60th Birthday

…As Utomi, Ogbu, Keshi, Nweke, Others Call For Value-Based Leadership In Nigeria

By Ken Asinobi

The founding pastor of Hilltop International Christian Centre, Rev. Dr. Chris Oarhe, has said that building strong moral values from childhood is essential for achieving lasting national renewal.

Oarhe made the remark in Port Harcourt during a public lecture held to mark his 60th birthday, where he spoke on the role of the church in nation building.

According to him, many of the challenges facing the nation today stem from weak or missing values formed during the early stages of life. He stressed that meaningful and lasting change can only occur when young people are deliberately raised with the right moral and leadership principles.

Using the biblical metaphor of salt and light, the cleric noted that the Church must actively engage society to influence positive change, explaining that salt cannot season soup unless it enters into it.

He further stated that the Church has a divine responsibility to confront moral decay and help shape the leadership needed to transform society.

Oarhe also highlighted the efforts of his ministry in promoting value-based education and leadership training. He said the church has invested in several initiatives, including schools, faith-based academies and training programmes aimed at nurturing young people with the right values.

The cleric added that sustainable transformation in the Niger Delta and the nation at large would only be possible through deliberate investment in raising a new generation guided by strong moral values and responsible leadership.

Keynote Speaker and Director of Lagos Business School, Prof. Pat Utomi, said Christianity has played a major role in shaping human progress and building strong societies over the last 2,000 years.

He noted that the church has historically influenced key areas such as education, healthcare, ethics, institutions, and values that drive development.

Utomi explained that nations progress when they build strong institutions, promote good culture and values, and produce leaders with character.

He warned that Nigeria’s major problem today is the collapse of values, weak institutions, and a leadership class that lacks character.

According to him, the church has a crucial responsibility to rebuild moral values, speak truth to power, and guide society toward justice and integrity.

Amid applause from the crowd, the globally acclaimed professor of Management and Public Policy stressed that Christianity encourages responsibility, hard work, and care for others, adding that if the church truly lives out these values, it can help transform Nigeria and restore hope for national development.

An economist and professor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Osita Ogbu, at the event emphasised tha the Church must help bridge the gap between personal morality and public ethics to positively influence society.

Ogbu who spoke as a panelist, stressed that national progress requires leaders who combine technical competence with strong ethical values.

According to him, many solutions fail because they ignore local realities.

He urged Christians to lead by personal example, noting that the most powerful message of the gospel is reflected in how people live.

Another panelist, Ambassador Joe Keshi in his position called on the Church to take a leading role in guiding society through crisis.

Keshi noted that decades of political mismanagement and weak governance have left the nation in turmoil.

He urged the Church to educate citizens, promote accountability, and shape leaders with a mindset of service.

Keshi emphasized that prayer alone is insufficient; active engagement and civic responsibility are essential for societal transformation and national renewal.

Panelist and former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke Jr. In his presentation, urged the Church in Nigeria to return to its core moral values and play a stronger role in shaping society.

Nweke said Nigeria’s challenges persist not because solutions are unknown but due to a refusal to follow the right path.

He called on church leaders to focus on character, accountability, and societal development.

According to him, the Church must guide citizens and leaders by upholding truth, strengthening families, and investing in the moral and educational development of children.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony include Prof (Bishop) Ayo Odunayo, Vice Chancellor of Uniport, Prof Owunaro Georgewil. Prof Lucky Worika, Bishop Idah Peterside, Dr. Chris Ugoh, Sen George Sekibo, Engr John Onyegbulam, and Lead Pastor of Gateway International Church, Pastor George Izunwa, among others.