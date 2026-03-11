Just In: Police Arrest Suspect Over Assassination Attempt On King Suanu Baridam

By Our Correspondent

Security operatives have arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged assassination attempt on His Royal Majesty, King Dr. Suanu Baridam, the traditional ruler of the ancient Bangha Kingdom in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Sources close to the police disclosed to National Network Newspaper that the suspect, identified as Nwike Torue, a male indigene of Taabaa Community in Khana LGA, was apprehended by operatives attached to the Bori Area Command following what was described as a coordinated intelligence-driven operation.

According to the sources, the arrest was made at about 5:45 p.m. after sustained efforts by personnel in the area.

The suspect is alleged to be linked to the assassination attempt on the monarch.

National Network Newspaper gathered that the suspect has been handed over to the State Intelligence Department (SID) for further investigation, while security agencies continue to monitor developments surrounding the incident.

Investigations, according to information available to National Network Newspaper, are ongoing, and further updates will be communicated as more facts emerge.

It will be recalled that the assassination attempt on King Dr. Suanu Baridam occurred on January 25, 2026, when gunmen attacked the monarch along the Taabaa Junction–Sogho axis in Khana Local Government Area while he was returning from an engagement in Okwale community.

During the attack, the gunmen reportedly opened fire on the monarch’s vehicle after the driver refused to stop, leaving the king with gunshot injuries on the leg, while the driver also sustained injuries.

The monarch was subsequently rushed to a hospital in Port Harcourt.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation from community leaders and stakeholders, who called on security agencies to ensure that those responsible are apprehended and brought to justice.