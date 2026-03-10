International Women’s Day: HRM Suanu Baridam Celebrates Women, Calls For Equal Rights, Justice

The Gbenemene of the Ancient Bangha Kingdom and Chairman of the Khana Traditional Rulers Council, Suanu Timothy Yormaadam Baridam, has joined the global community in commemorating International Women’s Day 2026, paying glowing tribute to women while calling for stronger commitment to gender equality, justice, and expanded opportunities for women and girls.

In a message issued from the Palace of the Ancient Bangha Kingdom on Sunday 8, March 2026, the revered monarch aligned with this year’s theme, “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls,” emphasizing the need for deliberate actions to dismantle social, cultural, and legal barriers that hinder women’s progress.

The royal father noted that despite the indispensable contributions of women to families, communities, and national development, many societies across the world still deny women equal legal protections and opportunities.

He observed that global statistics show that women currently enjoy only about 64 percent of the legal rights available to men, with disparities still evident in areas such as employment, financial access, safety, family rights, property ownership, mobility, business participation, and retirement benefits.

According to the monarch, women remain the bedrock of strong families and thriving communities, describing them as the unseen pillars upon which society rests.

“On this International Women’s Day, I celebrate the resilient and hardworking women of Bangha Kingdom, Khana, Rivers State, and beyond.

These are mothers who build character before they build houses, farmers who feed our communities, teachers who shape the minds of future generations, traders who sustain local economies, and leaders who uphold the values and traditions of our people,” he said.

“You are truly the marrow of our society. From the markets to the classrooms, the clinics, the farms, and the homes, your labour, sacrifice, and wisdom sustain our communities and preserve our cultural heritage.”

The monarch further called on women to actively participate in governance and leadership, urging them not to shy away from politics, public administration, and decision making processes that shape society.

“Women must not shy away from governance or leadership. They must step forward, participate actively, and occupy their rightful place at decision making tables.

When women are included in leadership, communities benefit from balanced perspectives, compassion, and innovative solutions,” he stated.

Quoting the Bible to reinforce the principle of equality, the monarch cited Galatians 3:28, which states: “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.”

He said the scripture underscores the truth that men and women are equal before God and should therefore be treated equally in opportunities and responsibilities within society.

The royal father also advised parents and guardians to give their daughters the same level of support, education, and opportunities that they give to their sons.

“Parents must deliberately invest in the education and development of their daughters just as they do for their sons. Female children possess the same intelligence, knowledge, wisdom, and potential for greatness as their male counterparts. In many cases, when given the opportunity, they even excel beyond expectations,” he said.

Expressing optimism about the future of women from Ogoni land, the Bangha monarch said his dream is to see Ogoni women rise to positions of influence and leadership across Nigeria and the global stage.

“My prayer is to see Ogoni women rise to the highest levels of leadership around the world, even surpassing some of the most influential women currently shaping global governance, economics, and innovation,” he said.

He cited notable female leaders across the world as examples of the heights women can attain when given the opportunity, including Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States and the first woman to occupy the office; and Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank.

He also highlighted Mary Barra, Chief Executive Officer of General Motors who is spearheading the automobile giant’s transition to electric vehicles.

Closer to home, the monarch pointed to the achievements of distinguished African women including Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization and the first woman and first African to lead the global body, as well as Mo Abudu, the internationally acclaimed Nigerian media entrepreneur and founder of EbonyLife Group.

“These women have demonstrated that leadership is not determined by gender but by competence, vision, discipline, and courage,” the monarch stated.

He assured that the Khana Traditional Rulers Council remains committed to advocating for initiatives that promote girls’ education, improved maternal healthcare, access to finance for women entrepreneurs, and greater inclusion of women in leadership and governance.

The royal father concluded by extending royal appreciation to all women across Bangha Kingdom and beyond for their immense contributions to family stability, community development, and cultural preservation.

“To every wife, mother, sister, daughter, and female elder, receive our royal gratitude. May dignity follow you, may opportunity meet you, and may our communities continue to rise because women have been allowed to rise,” he said. He also wished women across Khana, Rivers State, Nigeria, and the world a memorable and impactful International Women’s Day celebration.