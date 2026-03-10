Ramsar Designation of Ogoniland: Oil Resumption Must Comply With International Wetlands Protection Principles

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) welcomes the formal designation of Ogoniland wetlands as a Ramsar Site of International Importance by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands Secretariat under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.

This landmark recognition places Ogoniland within a global network of wetlands whose ecological integrity must be protected under internationally accepted conservation standards.

It affirms what the Ogoni people have long maintained, that the wetlands of Ogoniland are of immense ecological value and deserving of global protection.

MOSOP commends the management of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), under the leadership of Nenibarini Zabbey, for the role played in achieving this historic milestone.

This recognition represents a significant step in the long struggle to restore, protect, and sustainably manage the fragile ecosystems of Ogoniland after decades of environmental degradation, championed by SPDC the giant IOC.

However, MOSOP states unequivocally that this international designation carries clear obligations.

Any proposed resumption of oil and gas operations in Ogoniland must comply fully with the environmental protection principles and obligations established under the Ramsar Convention.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, as a signatory to the convention, is duty-bound to ensure that no activity compromises the ecological character of the Ogoni wetlands.

Accordingly:

1. Any plan to resume oil and gas production in Ogoniland must undergo strict environmental scrutiny consistent with Ramsar obligations.

2. Oil companies, contractors, and institutions operating in Ogoniland must demonstrate full compliance with international wetland protection standards.

3. Activities capable of degrading the ecological integrity of the Ogoni wetlands must not be permitted under any circumstances.

For decades, Ogoni communities have endured the consequences of poorly regulated hydrocarbon exploitation.

The Ramsar designation now establishes a new international environmental benchmark that must guide all government policy and corporate conduct in the region.

The Nigerian government and all operators must understand that Ogoniland is no longer just an oil-bearing territory, it is now an internationally recognized ecological asset whose protection is tied to global environmental commitments.

MOSOP will remain vigilant and will engage both national and international mechanisms to ensure that the obligations arising from this Ramsar designation are respected and enforced.

Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu, FNES

President,

Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP)