Gov Fubara Reaffirms Commitment To Empowering Women On Int’l Women’s Day

By Joe Kalu

The Rivers state Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to empowering women and promoting gender equality.

In a goodwill message to Rivers women on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, governor Fubara celebrated the strength, resilience and contributions of women to the development of Rivers state, Nigeria and across the world.

“As governor, I am proud to stand in solidarity with our women, recognizing their pivotal role in shaping our society.

“To the women of Rivers state, your tireless efforts in our communities, workplaces, and homes inspire us all.

Your courage and determination drive progress and prosperity.

“As we mark International Women’s Day, let’s reaffirm our commitment to empowering women and promoting gender equality.

Let’s create opportunities for women to thrive and reach their full potential.

“To all women, I salute you. Your strength is our strength. “Happy International Women Day” Fubara stated.

Recall that governor Siminalayi Fubara had made significant strides in promoting women development in Rivers State.

His administration has shown commitment to gender inclusion, evident in the appointment of women to key leadership positions.

Fubara has also supported initiatives that empower women economically such as the Women Economic Empowerment Programme, which provides 1,000winen with N50,000 grants each.

Additionally, the governor’s wife, Lady Valerie Fubara has been instrumental in supporting women farmers, presenting N10 million to 20 Women farmers as part of the Renewed Hope Initiatives (RHI) Women Agricultural Support Programme. The state government has also collaborated with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to create jobs and empower women and youths across Rivers state.