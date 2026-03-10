Mpigi: KAGOTE Mourns

…‘A Great Loss To Ogoni People’

The President of KAGOTE, Ogoni’s foremost socio-cultural organization, Chief Lesi Maol, has stated that the association received with great shock and deep sorrow the sad news of the passing of Senator Barry Mpigi, who represented the people of Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the 10th Senate of the National Assembly.

Chief Lesi Maol spoke at the Abuja international airport in the early hours of Monday morning with so much grief while receiving the body of the late Senator at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The President of KAGOTE stated the demise of Senator Barinaadaa Mpigi, very untimely and painful, represented a great loss to the Ogoni people, the people of Rivers State and Nigerians as a whole.

“KAGOTE is saddened and utterly dismayed by the demise of Senator Barry Mpigi, who was not only a proud member of the association, but also a great son of Ogoni who was a competent and outstanding mouthpiece of our people in the National Assembly”.

Extolling the glowing qualities of the late Senator that stood him out, the KAGOTE President said the people of Ogoni land have lost a visionary and proactive leader.

“Late Senator Barry Mpigi, amongst other outstanding developmental milestones in Ogoni land, was able to facilitate the establishment of the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoni land. That will remain an indelible testament to his vision and secure for generations yet unborn his legacy of service and able representation. Although the university has a physical location, it is something that is etched in the mind of all Ogoni people. Let other representatives of the people learn from his people-oriented representation”.

The President of KAGOTE extended his sincere condolences to his family and the Ogoni people. “While the weight of this loss at a time like this when his leadership and experience is needed most is undeniably heavy, let me extend my heartfelt condolences to the Mpigi family and the people of Ogoni land. The pangs of this loss hits hard, but we must submit to the will of the Almighty God”.