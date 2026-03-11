ICA Nigeria Holds First National Conference At Nile University March 24-25

By Chris Konkwo

Preparations are in top gear for the 1st National Conference of the International Communication Association [ICA] Nigeria Chapter scheduled for the 24th -25th March 2026, at Nile University, Abuja Nigeria.

The conference which has the theme: Global Communication Shifts and Implications for Africa is the first of its kind since the ICA Nigeria was formally inaugurated on March 24, 2023 at the University of Port Harcourt, marking the establishment of the first ICA chapter in Africa and the second regional chapter globally, following ICA Indonesia.

ICA Nigeria has been actively providing thought leadership in initiatives like the Quarterly Seminar Series [QSS] which convenes distinguished global and national scholars and professionals to address issues in communication research, scholarship and practice in Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Conference Committee for the National Conference and signed by the Chair, Dr. Ekaete George, states that the conference will provide a platform for scholars and professionals to engage, network and contribute to global communication discourse. ”The conference programme will include keynote speakers, a panel session, and collaborative workshops aimed at fostering dialogue among scholars, practitioners, policymakers in Nigeria and the global ICA Community”, she adds.

The ICA Nigeria 1st National Conference comes at a historic moment of increased scholarly attention to African communication contexts as it precedes the 1st ICA International Conference (#ICA26) which will hold in June 2026 in Cape Town.

According to the statement, the following subthemes will be addressed at the national conference: African representation and identity in global media and communication systems; Communication – democracy, political participation, and governance in Africa; Gender- communication, and power relations in African societies; Climate change communication- environmental advocacy, and sustainability in Africa. Others are: Religion- media, and public discourse in African communication contexts; Digital technologies- journalism, and evolving media cultures in Africa; Artificial intelligence- algorithmic bias, and the future of communication scholarship in Africa; Geo- political conflict-public health and crisis communication in African contexts; Media entrepreneurship- youth participation, popular culture, and power politics in Africa; Strategic corporate communication- branding and Africa`s global visibility.

The statement further called on communications scholars within and outside ICA Nigeria community to participate – as the theme and outlined subthemes will be addressed from theoretical, methodological, empirical, and interdisciplinary perspectives – to visit icanigeriachp.com. The historic gathering, the statement added, will have as speakers and participants Professor Thomas Hanitzsch – the ICA President, Professor Noshir Contractor – former ICA President and Regional Endeavours Affiliate Conference and Hubs Committee [REACH[ Chair, ICA Fellows, all Chairs of ICA Chapters in Indonesia, China, India, Kenya and France, other leaders and members across the ICA global community, ICA Nigeria members, and delegates across institutions/ organisations in Nigeria and beyond.