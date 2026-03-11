No New Universities, Polytechnics For Two Years

The Federal Government has imposed a six-year moratorium on the establishment of new universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across Nigeria, as part of efforts to strengthen the quality and sustainability of existing tertiary institutions.

The decision was approved on Wednesday during a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, who briefed State House correspondents after the meeting, said the temporary freeze was designed to stabilise the country’s rapidly expanding tertiary education sector and improve standards across institutions.

“Today, access is not easy in the country. We have lots of tertiary institutions, both public and private.

We need to help these private institutions be sustainable financially,” Alausa said.

The minister cited statistics from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), noting the stark gap between the number of applicants seeking university admission and available spaces.

According to him, more than 2.3 million candidates applied for admission into tertiary institutions last year, but fewer than 228,000 secured placement in public universities.

In a related development, the council also approved the restoration of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC) to its full status as an independent commission.

Alausa explained that the decision followed the presentation of an ambitious literacy programme by the commission’s leadership aimed at drastically reducing illiteracy in the country.

“Today, we have about 56 million Nigerians that are illiterate. We can’t continue to have a high number of citizens that are illiterate,” the minister said.

He added that President Tinubu granted the commission full independence after its chairman unveiled “an expansive agenda to educate over 50 million young adults in the next two to three years, and to make them digitally literate.”

According to the minister, the commission will intensify its campaigns in rural communities through radio and television programmes, public advocacy, and the establishment of community-based learning centres.

The Federal Executive Council also approved amendments to the Act establishing the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to recognise medical fellowships as equivalent to a PhD for academic progression.

In addition, the council approved comprehensive insurance coverage for the 180 federal unity schools across the country.

The National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education was established under Decree No. 17 of 1990, later codified as Act No. 18 of 2004, by the military administration, with its formal commencement on June 25, 1990.

The commission serves as the primary statutory body responsible for designing and implementing programmes to combat illiteracy in Nigeria, working in collaboration with federal, state and local governments as well as non-governmental organisations.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s tertiary education sector has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years. In 2025, the National Universities Commission approved 33 new universities nationwide, bringing the total number of universities in the country to 309.