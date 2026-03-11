Amaechi Condemns Attack On His Convoy, ADC Secretariat

By Polycarp Nwaeke

Former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has urged his supporters to remain peaceful despite an attack on his convoy in Ubima on Friday.

Security operatives repelled suspected armed thugs who attempted to block his access to his hometown amid sporadic gunshots.

The incident followed the burning of the Ward 8 Secretariat of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ubima on Thursday night, just hours before his visit.

After successfully registering with the ADC, Amaechi described the attacks as distractions and called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute those responsible.

Amaechi said:

“What they are doing is a distraction. We are hungry. If they are not hungry, tell them there are hungry people here.

They have siphoned our money and tell us to keep quiet. We can no longer keep quiet. ADC members in Rivers State must register en masse.

We must ensure we have enough members. On election day, they will know whether we will vote or not.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Ubima Council of Chiefs, Geoton Kpako, condemned the attack on the ADC secretariat and insisted that those responsible must be brought to justice to prevent similar incidents in the future.

He said:

“It was an eyesore. I was present here and saw what happened myself. I don’t know who sent them. We must find the perpetrators of this act. It’s too bad. Authorities should fish out those who orchestrated the attacks.”

It will be recalled that this is not the first reported attack on ADC members in Ubima.

In February, suspected thugs disrupted a party support-group event in the community and reportedly carted away canopies, chairs, and musical instruments meant for the programme.

The police have yet to comment on the latest incident.

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress has also condemned the attack on its secretariat in Ubima by suspected thugs.

In a statement to the press, the party described the fire incident as not only an attack on the ADC but also a direct assault on democracy, political tolerance, and the constitutional right of Nigerians to freely associate and participate in the democratic process.

The party added that while it remains peaceful and committed to lawful political engagement, it will not allow its members, supporters, and facilities to become easy targets for political thugs.

In a related development, leaders of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and other opposition political parties in Rivers State have warned that political violence could escalate if security agencies fail to act swiftly.

Their concerns followed reports that armed thugs attacked the ADC Ward 8 Secretariat in Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area. Speaking with journalists, the Secretary of IPAC in the state, Benjamin Opobulua, described the attack as an attempt to intimidate opposition political parties and prevent them from actively participating in the 2027 elections.