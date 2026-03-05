Gov Fubara Charges New Appointees Against Abuse Of Office

…As SSG, COS Take Oath Of Office

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has issued a strong warning to the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Dagogo Wokoma, and Chief of Staff, Government House, Barrister Sunny Ewule, cautioning them against abuse of office and participation in unauthorised or nocturnal meetings.

The governor delivered the warning on Thursday, February 26, 2026 during the swearing-in ceremony of the two top officials, stressing that he would not hesitate to dismiss any appointee whose conduct brings embarrassment to his administration.

Fubara made it clear that the appointments were not political rewards or platforms for personal influence, but responsibilities aimed at strengthening governance and ensuring the success of his administration.

“This appointment is not for political empowerment,” the governor said. “It is to help this administration succeed.

Any action capable of creating problems or embarrassing this government will attract sanctions.”

Addressing Dr Wokoma, the governor said his academic and professional background should translate into objectivity, diligence and commitment to duty, urging him to represent the state government honourably and contribute meaningfully to its development agenda.

He charged the SSG to ensure that ongoing and inherited projects are completed in ways that promote progress and sustainable development across the state.

Speaking to the Chief of Staff, Fubara described the position as one of trust and discipline, warning against holding meetings or engaging political actors without clearance.

“You work directly under me as my personal aide. If you begin to hold meetings or involve yourself in nocturnal political activities, I will sack you,” the governor warned.

Fubara emphasised that peace, progress and prosperity remain the central priorities of his administration, adding that he would no longer overlook acts of indiscipline or misconduct by public officials.

While congratulating the appointees, the governor expressed confidence in their capacity to deliver on their mandates, noting that his administration expects loyalty, professionalism and teamwork from all officials.

The governor also used the occasion to address developments in the civil service, directing retired permanent secretaries to submit their handover notes promptly.

He disclosed that a review team would be constituted to scrutinise the offices of permanent secretaries as part of efforts to strengthen efficiency and create room for growth.

Reiterating his leadership philosophy, Fubara called for collective responsibility in governance, stressing that meaningful success can only be achieved through unity and cooperation.

“Success achieved collectively is unbreakable. Everyone must contribute their quota for us to make a lasting difference in Rivers State,” he concluded.