Analysts Urge Calm Over Fubara –Wike Reconciliation

By Polycarp Nwaeke

A Political Scientist, Dr. Obinna Nwodim, a lecturer of the Department of Political Science at the University of Port Harcourt, has advised supporters of Siminalayi Fubara not to lose heart over the recent peace agreement between the governor and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

In an interview, Dr. Nwodim addressed the outcome of the Rivers APC delegate elections (ward and LGA congresses), which saw allies of the FCT Minister emerge as delegates to represent the state at the forthcoming APC National Convention.

He reminded Fubara’s supporters that the governor is essentially returning to — and operating within — the political structure that originally brought him to power.

He stated: “If they want to follow their leader, who incidentally is the governor — before now, the governor did not have a political structure. There was a structure that brought him into politics as the Governor of the state.

Where he sits, he sees farther than them. He is in the driving seat, so they should be able to follow their leader. I don’t see why they should be angry with their political leader, provided that it is indeed their political leader.”

In essence, the analyst is urging patience and trust. Governor Fubara is now strategically positioned as the one in control, even though he rose through Wike’s former political network. Supporters, he said, should follow his lead rather than become upset over peace concessions or Wike-aligned victories in the APC process ahead of the national convention.

He described the situation as a win-win, noting that the governor is firmly in charge and fully aware of the political dynamics at play.

Dr. Nwodim also expressed optimism that Governor Fubara could still emerge as the APC flagbearer in the 2027 governorship election.

He added: “For the Governor to have reconciled, seemingly, with his political family, I think he should be able to carry them along in the scheme of things — except otherwise, because politics is a game of interests.

Those who have emerged as delegates to the forthcoming National Convention of the party are also members of the same political family or political structure. Fubara has returned to the structure that brought him into power.”

Meanwhile, a leadership expert, Professor George Ahunanya, has called for the abolition of the political party system in Nigeria.

Professor Ahunanya, Chief Executive of the Institute for Research, Leadership and Capacity Development in Port Harcourt, made this known in a separate interview. He argued that party politics has endangered the country’s democracy.

He said: “The political party system in Nigeria has done more harm than good. It is responsible for the emergence of the worst leaders or candidates into the system.

It has introduced dangerous politicking and created room for the exclusion of honest individuals from party politics. Ultimately, it has allowed political manipulation.”

Professor Ahunanya advocated for a direct democracy system — also known as a referendum-based or directorate system — which would allow citizens to make decisions directly.

He stated: “Direct democracy, or what is popularly known as a referendum, is, in my view, a lesser evil than the political party system because it ensures the emergence of true leaders who are willing and ready to serve the people selflessly — leaders who are directly chosen through the participation of the people.”