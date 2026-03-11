Tinubu Approves Posting Of 31 Career, 34 Non-career Ambassadors

President Bola Tinubu has approved the posting of 31 career and 34 non-career ambassadors to various countries and the United Nations.

The Senate confirmed the ambassadors-designate in December 2025.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanauga, on Friday, disclosed that while former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, was posted to Germany, ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri, was posted to Mexico.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already received agrément from the United Kingdom for the High Commissioner-designate, Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu. Similarly, France has sent the agrément for Ambassador Ayo Oke.

Onanuga said the Ministry has also conveyed the nominations of the other 62 designated envoys to all the countries concerned, including a request for their agréments in line with standard diplomatic practice.

The presidential aide added that Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately commence the induction programme for the ambassadors-designate and High Commissioners.

See the full list below:

Postings Of Non-Career Ambassadors/High Commissioners

S/N Name Mission Approved

1. Senator Grace Bent: Lome-Togo

2. Sen. Ita Enang: South Africa

3. Ikpeazu Victor: Spain

4. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu: Tel-Aviv, Israel

5. Mahmud Yakubu: Qatar

6. Paul Oga Adikwu: The Vatican City Holy See

7. Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas: The Philippines

8. Mr. Reno Omokri: Mexico City, Mexico

9. Hon. (Engr.) Abasi Braimah (Fmhr): Budapest, Hungary

10. Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo: Portugal

11. Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa: Tokyo, Japan

12. Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence: Athens, Greece

13. Barr. Chioma Priscilla Ohakim: Warsaw, Poland

14. Aminu Dalhatu: United Kingdom, Uk

15. Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau: Beijing, China

16. Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari: Gambia

17. Olufemi Pedro: Australia

18. Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu: Argentina

19. Lateef Kayode Are: Usa

20. Amb. Joseph Sola Iji: Russia

21. Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim: Un Permanent Representative

22. Femi Fani Kayode: Germany

23. Prof. Isaak Folorunso Adewole: Ottawa, Canada

24. Ajimobi Fatima Florence (F): Austria

25. Mrs. Lola Akande (F): Sweden

26. Ayodele Oke: France

27. Yakubu N. Gambo: Saudi Arabia

28. Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut: Seoul, South Korea

29. Barr. Onueze Chukwujika Joe Okocha San: Dublin

30. Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar: Tunis, Tunisia

31. Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe: Port Of Spain, T&T

Postings Of Career Ambassadors/High Commissioners List

S/N Name Mission Approved

32. Amb. Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka: Cote D’iv/Oire

33. Besto Maimuna Ibrahim: Niamey-Niger

34. Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi: Sao Tome, Stp

35. Amb. Mohammed Mahmud Lele: Algiers-Algeria

36. Endoni Syndoph Paebi: Ouagadougou-Burkina Faso

37. Ahmed Mohammed Monguno: Cairo Egypt

38. Amb.Jane Adams (Nee Okon) Michael (F): Kingston-Jamaica

39. Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra (F): Lusaka-Zambia

40. Chima Geoggrey Lioma David: Bamako-Mali

41. Amb. Odumah Yvonne Ehinosen: Malabo –E/Guinea

42. Amb Wasa Segun Ige: Beirut, Lebanon

43. Ruben Abimbola Samuel (F): Rome, Italy

44. Amb.Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley: Maputo, Mozambique

45. Amb.Magaji Umar: Kinsasha, Dr Congo

46. Amb.Muhammad Saidu Dahiru: New Delhi-India

47. Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad: Dakar-Senegal

48. Amb Shehu Ilu Barde: Accra Ghana

49. Amb.Aminu Nasir: Ethiopia

50. Abubakar Musa Musa: N’djamena, Chad

51. Amb. Haidara Mohammed Idris: The Hague-Netherlands

52. Amb.Bako Adamu Umar: Rabat-Morocco

53. Amb. Sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed: Malaysia

54. Amb.Romata Mohammed Omobolanle (F): Tanzania

55. Amb. Shaga John Shamah: Botswana

56. Salau, Hamza Mohammed: Tehran, Iran

57. Amb.Ibrahim Danlami: Kenya

58. Ibrahim Adeola Mopelola (F): Cotonou-Benin

59. Amb.Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel: Brussels, Belgium

60. Amb.Akande Wahab Adekola: Berne-Switzerland

61. Amb. Arewa (Nee Adedokun) Esther (F): Windhoek-Namibia

62. Amb.Gergadiq Joseph John: Libreville-Gabon

63. Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata (F): Sierra Leone

64. Danladi Yakubu Nyaku : Khartoum-Sudan

65. Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru: Bangkok, Thailand