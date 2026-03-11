Tinubu Approves Posting Of 31 Career, 34 Non-career Ambassadors
President Bola Tinubu has approved the posting of 31 career and 34 non-career ambassadors to various countries and the United Nations.
The Senate confirmed the ambassadors-designate in December 2025.
A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanauga, on Friday, disclosed that while former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, was posted to Germany, ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri, was posted to Mexico.
According to the statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already received agrément from the United Kingdom for the High Commissioner-designate, Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu. Similarly, France has sent the agrément for Ambassador Ayo Oke.
Onanuga said the Ministry has also conveyed the nominations of the other 62 designated envoys to all the countries concerned, including a request for their agréments in line with standard diplomatic practice.
The presidential aide added that Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately commence the induction programme for the ambassadors-designate and High Commissioners.
See the full list below:
Postings Of Non-Career Ambassadors/High Commissioners
S/N Name Mission Approved
1. Senator Grace Bent: Lome-Togo
2. Sen. Ita Enang: South Africa
3. Ikpeazu Victor: Spain
4. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu: Tel-Aviv, Israel
5. Mahmud Yakubu: Qatar
6. Paul Oga Adikwu: The Vatican City Holy See
7. Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas: The Philippines
8. Mr. Reno Omokri: Mexico City, Mexico
9. Hon. (Engr.) Abasi Braimah (Fmhr): Budapest, Hungary
10. Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo: Portugal
11. Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa: Tokyo, Japan
12. Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence: Athens, Greece
13. Barr. Chioma Priscilla Ohakim: Warsaw, Poland
14. Aminu Dalhatu: United Kingdom, Uk
15. Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau: Beijing, China
16. Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari: Gambia
17. Olufemi Pedro: Australia
18. Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu: Argentina
19. Lateef Kayode Are: Usa
20. Amb. Joseph Sola Iji: Russia
21. Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim: Un Permanent Representative
22. Femi Fani Kayode: Germany
23. Prof. Isaak Folorunso Adewole: Ottawa, Canada
24. Ajimobi Fatima Florence (F): Austria
25. Mrs. Lola Akande (F): Sweden
26. Ayodele Oke: France
27. Yakubu N. Gambo: Saudi Arabia
28. Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut: Seoul, South Korea
29. Barr. Onueze Chukwujika Joe Okocha San: Dublin
30. Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar: Tunis, Tunisia
31. Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe: Port Of Spain, T&T
Postings Of Career Ambassadors/High Commissioners List
S/N Name Mission Approved
32. Amb. Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka: Cote D’iv/Oire
33. Besto Maimuna Ibrahim: Niamey-Niger
34. Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi: Sao Tome, Stp
35. Amb. Mohammed Mahmud Lele: Algiers-Algeria
36. Endoni Syndoph Paebi: Ouagadougou-Burkina Faso
37. Ahmed Mohammed Monguno: Cairo Egypt
38. Amb.Jane Adams (Nee Okon) Michael (F): Kingston-Jamaica
39. Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra (F): Lusaka-Zambia
40. Chima Geoggrey Lioma David: Bamako-Mali
41. Amb. Odumah Yvonne Ehinosen: Malabo –E/Guinea
42. Amb Wasa Segun Ige: Beirut, Lebanon
43. Ruben Abimbola Samuel (F): Rome, Italy
44. Amb.Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley: Maputo, Mozambique
45. Amb.Magaji Umar: Kinsasha, Dr Congo
46. Amb.Muhammad Saidu Dahiru: New Delhi-India
47. Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad: Dakar-Senegal
48. Amb Shehu Ilu Barde: Accra Ghana
49. Amb.Aminu Nasir: Ethiopia
50. Abubakar Musa Musa: N’djamena, Chad
51. Amb. Haidara Mohammed Idris: The Hague-Netherlands
52. Amb.Bako Adamu Umar: Rabat-Morocco
53. Amb. Sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed: Malaysia
54. Amb.Romata Mohammed Omobolanle (F): Tanzania
55. Amb. Shaga John Shamah: Botswana
56. Salau, Hamza Mohammed: Tehran, Iran
57. Amb.Ibrahim Danlami: Kenya
58. Ibrahim Adeola Mopelola (F): Cotonou-Benin
59. Amb.Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel: Brussels, Belgium
60. Amb.Akande Wahab Adekola: Berne-Switzerland
61. Amb. Arewa (Nee Adedokun) Esther (F): Windhoek-Namibia
62. Amb.Gergadiq Joseph John: Libreville-Gabon
63. Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata (F): Sierra Leone
64. Danladi Yakubu Nyaku : Khartoum-Sudan
65. Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru: Bangkok, Thailand