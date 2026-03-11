News

Int’l Women’s Day: Women Empowering Dominates Discourse

By Hopejane Uzor

Discourses on women empowerment dominated this year’s Int’l Women’s Day.

The theme, “Give to Gain,” was describes as a powerful reminder that societies progress when women are supported, empowered, and given equal opportunities.

Stakeholders said the theme encourages governments, organisations, and individuals to invest in women through education, economic opportunities, leadership inclusion, and social protection, noting that such support ultimately leads to broader societal gains.

According to advocates for gender equality, when communities “give” resources, support, and opportunities to women, they “gain” stronger families, more stable economies, and sustainable development.

They also stressed the crucial roles women play in peace-building, environmental protection, governance, and community development, particularly in regions such as the Niger Delta where women remain active in grassroots mobilization and advocacy.

The forum called for collective action to remove barriers that hinder women’s full participation in politics, business, and decision-making processes. Participants used the opportunity to call on leaders worldwide and institutions to move beyond rhetorics by implementing policies that ensure women are not only celebrated but also meaningfully empowered.

