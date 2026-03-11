Encomiums, Accolades As HRH, Austine Iwuoha Korie’s Mother, Nmaezi Is Laid To Rest At Odenkwume Obowo

The Odenkwume Autonomous Community in Obowo, Imo State, came to a standstill on Saturday, February 28, 2026, as His Royal Highness, Eze Augustine Ifeanyi Nnanna Iwuoha Korie (Nkume II), laid his mother, Nne Eze Christiana Nmaezi Iwuoha-Korie (née Udenze), to rest at the age of 90.

It was a gathering of ‘who is who’ from Imo (Igbo heartland), Nigeria and beyond as the burial ceremony drew widespread attention, blending solemnity with cultural grandeur.

From the early hours, odenkwume community became a hub of activities as indigenes, friends, and well-wishers gathered to honor the late matriarch. Traditional music, dance, and prayers accompanied tributes that celebrated her life and values.

In a rare show of solidarity, traditional rulers from across Obowo and neighboring communities and LGAs attended in full regalia, underscoring the respect accorded to both the departed and her son, the monarch of Odenkwume.

Their presence highlighted the unity among custodians of Igbo culture and tradition.

HRH, Eze Augustine I. Iwuoha-Korie

Among the distinguished traditional rulers present were His Royal Highness Eze Desmond O. Anyanwu, Ugwuichie 1 Elugwu/Umuchienta Autonomous Community of Ihitte/Uboma LGA, and His Royal Majesty Eze P. N. Uwalaka, Nlogho 11 and the Chairman, Ndieze Obowo. Their attendance, alongside other royal fathers, further demonstrated the deep cultural solidarity within Obowo.

Speakers at the event described the late Christiana Iwuoha-Korie as a woman of virtue, courage, perseverance, humility, and wisdom whose nurturing spirit shaped the character of her son.

Her legacy, they noted, found expression in the leadership qualities of HRH, Eze Augustine Iwuoha-Korie, a graduate of Business Management and Manager of both material and human resources par excellence.

The Executive Chairman of Obowo LGA, Hon. Barr. Obioma J. Ehirim led the Political class to the burial of late Nne Eze, Mama Christiana Nmaezi IWUOHA-Korie at Odenkwume Autonomous Community.

Other eminent political figures and dignitaries, include Senator Engr. Patrick Ndubueze; Senator representing Imo North Constituency, ably represented by Engr. Chief Innocent Ike Enwenaonu; Rt. Hon. Barrister Ike C. Ibe, Former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly; and Hon. Barrister Chris Okewulonu (Ebekuodike Obowo), who was ably represented by High Chief Hon. Augustus M. Ibe (Onowu), the Traditional Prime Minister of Odenkwume Autonomous Community, Barr. Soronnadi Njoku, SAN, former Imo State commissioner for Justice, and Ezeogo Jones Udeogu, Nde Udeogu Okafia Igbere, a former Perm. Sec and former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning in Abia State.

The diaspora sons, daughters and friends were led by Engr. Israel Ifeanyi Konkwo who flew in from the UK/Europe, USA & Asian continents for the burial event.

The academia were led by Engr Prof. Hyginus Emeka Opara of Imo State University and Dr. Mrs. Amaka Opara of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, Prof. Chiedozie C. Eze, the VC of University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo, Owerri, including Asso. Prof. BFC Nwokedi and Dr. Mrs. Marie Njoku, the Registrar, Alvan Ikokwu Federal University of Education, Owerri, and Dr. Chinyere Ihedioha of Edwin Clark University in the coastal mangrove of Niger Delta amongt others.

Chief Lambert Iwuagwu, the Group MD & CEO of Multiline Transport Services & Multiline Agencies Ltd, Warri, Delta State who was represented by the Palace Secretary, Mr. Vitus Obinna Iwuagwu led other captains of industries who attended the burial.

Dignitaries from the corporate and religious spheres, as well as representatives of major companies and community stakeholders were also in attendance.

Their presence underscored the influence of the Odenkwume throne beyond traditional circles and highlighted the strong ties between community leadership and public service.

Cultural displays added colour to the occasion, reminding attendees of the enduring heritage of the Igbo people. Despite the grief, the event was marked by gratitude and reverence, with burial rites conducted in full honor befitting the mother of a monarch.

Throughout the ceremony, Eze Augustine Iwuoha-Korie maintained composure and dignity, receiving guests with humility and gratitude.

His calm strength in mourning resonated with his people, reinforcing the bond between the throne and the community.

The burial was not only a farewell to a matriarch but also a celebration of the values she instilled- the values of discipline, love, and true motherhood that continue to shape leadership in Odenkwume. The President-General of Odenkwume Autonomous Community, Chief Nnaji Onyebara, the Obulimba 1 of Odenkwume, Mr. Stephen Chukwuemeka Iwuoha-Korie, the chief mourner; and Mr. Tony Ifeanyi Udenze, co-mourner in their speeches appreciated all in attendance for the honour done the family with their presence, and asked God in their prayers to grant them journey mercies to their various destinations.