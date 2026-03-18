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Obuah Pays Condolence Visit, Mourns Late Senator Mpigi As A Great Loss To Rivers State

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Bro. Felix Amechi Obuah has paid a heartfelt and solemn condolence visit to the family of the late Senator Barinada Mpigi, former representative of Rivers South East Senatorial District, who passed on February 19, 2026.

During the deeply emotional visit, Bro. Obuah paid glowing tribute to the late Senator, describing him as a dependable ally, a courageous leader, and a selfless servant of the people whose life was dedicated to the growth and development of his constituency.

He expressed profound grief over the painful loss, noting that Senator Mpigi embodied rare virtues of humility, loyalty, and compassion—qualities that endeared him to many and will forever remain etched in the hearts of those who knew him.

Bro. Obuah further described the deceased as not just a political associate, but a trusted friend and confidant whose wisdom, strength of character, and generosity of spirit touched countless lives across Rivers State and beyond.

According to him, the passing of Senator Mpigi has created a significant void that will be difficult to fill, stressing that his contributions to humanity and public service will continue to speak long after his departure.

He offered earnest prayers for the peaceful repose of the Senator’s soul and called on God to grant comfort, strength, and divine consolation to his family, associates, and the entire people of Rivers South East Senatorial District in this moment of profound grief.

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