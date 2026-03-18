Society At Risk Over Neglect Of Boy-Child – King Otuwarikpo

The future of the Nigeria nation could be in danger if the growing neglect of the boy-child continues, the Nye-ishi Ele Upata Lowetu Li Nyudu Upata III of Upata Kingdom, HM Nyudu Dr. Felix Enene Otuwarikpo, has warned, noting that young boys are being left without the education and support they need to grow into responsible citizens.

The Upata Monarch said the situation has created a troubling gap, stressing that the society expects the male-child to grow into strong and responsible persons, yet many of them are growing up without the emotional, educational and economic support needed to reach that goal.

King Otuwarikpo made the remark on Sunday , March 15, 2026, at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Ihuaba, during the Mothering Sunday celebration and, Hon. Chief Barr. Ukpeni Richard Ewoh family’s Annual Thanksgiving Service.

A well attended Church service, it drew a high profile gathering of politicians, traditional rulers, businessmen and women, and major stakeholders from across communities.

Among the dignitaries were Sir Israel Nwoka Amadi, Chairman of Rivers State Local Government Service Commission who, led top officials of the Commission; Hon. Solomon Abuba Ochioma, Chairman of Ahoada East LGA; Hon. Eugene Cheta Epelle, Chairman of Ahoada West LGA; HRH Nyudu Sir Nnodi Michael Nyudu Akpana Upata; and HRH Nyudu Moses Daniel Agbezhi, Nyudu Ugbokor Upata.

The list includes Chief Hon. Napoleon Ukalikpe, House of Assembly member representing Ahoada East Constituency II, Chief Hon. Benjamin Eke, former Chairman of Ahoada East LGA, Elder Linus Nwagini, Barr. Sam Apiafi, Chief Clifford Eyii, Chairman of the Upata Traditional Council among others.

“The boy-child floats and sinks in a society that has largely failed him but expects him to be a good citizen, a patriot and a nationalist,” King Otuwarikpo remarked emphasizing however that part of the rot today is because many boys, especially those from poor families, “are forced to carry responsibilities far beyond their age. In the process, they drop out of school and engage in crime and other violent activities.”

The scale of the problem can already be seen across the country, stressing that young boys can be seen on the streets hawking, carrying arms, and begging for alms etc.

While congratulating mothers for holding dear the campaign for the girl-child, Nyudu Otuwarikpo noted that when a society leaves large numbers of male-child without education or guidance, the consequences can be serious, with some eventually drifting into crime, cultism and drug abuse.

Ewoh, in his testimony, expressed profound gratitude to God for His favour, goodness, elevation and, gift of life, and he shared moving accounts of God’s grace and blessings in his live. Rev. Canon Lennox ThankGod, Vicar of the Church described the celebrant as a distinguished personality and a man after God’s heart exemplified in his contributions to the development of the Church and his community.