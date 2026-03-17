Fubara Celebrates Women, Commends Their Strength, Sacrifices

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has paid glowing tribute to women, particularly mothers, in recognition of their vital role in building families and shaping society.

In a message to mark the celebration of Mothering Sunday, Governor Fubara commended the strength, resilience, compassion and unwavering commitment demonstrated by women in nurturing children and supporting the growth of their communities.

The governor noted that women remain central to the moral, social and economic development of society, stressing that their sacrifices, love and dedication continue to inspire hope and stability in homes across the state.

He praised mothers for their tireless efforts in raising responsible children and guiding them to become future leaders, describing their influence as the foundation upon which strong families and communities are built.

“On behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, I warmly felicitate with all mothers on this special occasion. We celebrate the selfless love, care and sacrifices of mothers across our great state,” the governor said.

Governor Fubara further emphasized, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, that mothers play a critical role in shaping values and nurturing the next generation, adding that their contributions remain indispensable to the progress of the state and the nation.

Mothering Sunday is widely celebrated in Nigeria as a religious and social observance, particularly in churches within the Anglican Communion.

The day, observed on the fourth Sunday of Lent, is dedicated to honouring mothers and maternal figures for their contributions to family life and society.

The celebration is often marked with special church services, prayers, family gatherings, presentation of gifts and expressions of appreciation to mothers for their enduring love and care.