Amb. Victor Nwikpo Pays N0.5m Health Insurance Fees For Church Members

….Celebrates Mothers’ Day With Joy In Kwawa

By Our Reporter

It was a day of joy, thanksgiving and impactful giving at St. Michael’s Christ Army Church Nigeria, Kwawa, Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State as Board Member of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP), Ambassador Victor Sorlesi Nwikpo, celebrated the 2026 Mother’s Day with hundreds of members of the church and the community.

Ambassador Nwikpo, who represents the South East Senatorial District on the board of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme, made the celebration memorable as he honoured mothers and extended generous support to the congregation.

The colourful event attracted dignitaries from different walks of life and featured a touching moment when the ambassador celebrated with his own mother by presenting a beautifully decorated Mother’s Day cake.

He later danced and cut the cake with her and other mothers in the church amid cheers and excitement from the congregation.

The highlight of the celebration came when Ambassador Nwikpo announced that he had written off the ₦25,000 registration fee required for individuals to enroll in the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme health insurance scheme.

His gesture will enable members of the church to access the Rivers State Government’s free healthcare services for one year under the health protection programme.

He explained that beneficiaries only need to present their National Identification Number (NIN) to complete the registration process, as the payment had already been made.

According to him, the funds covering the registration fees had been released to the District Superintendent of Ken Khana North District, Bori Diocese of Christ Army Church Nigeria, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, JP, ACACN, who will coordinate the enrollment of members.

Ambassador Nwikpo urged members of the church to take advantage of the opportunity to secure access to quality healthcare without financial burden.

“This programme is meant to ensure that our people have access to medical care without hardship.

All you need is your NIN, and you will be registered free because the ₦25,000 fee has already been taken care of,” he said.

He assured the congregation that he would continue to use the opportunity given to him to serve both God and humanity.

“I will continue to use the privilege God has given me to serve His people and put smiles on the faces of everyone,” he added.

Beyond the health initiative, Ambassador Nwikpo also donated funds towards the ongoing building project of the church and supported the renovation of the residence of the District Superintendent.

In his response, the District Superintendent of Ken Khana North District, Bori Diocese of Christ Army Church Nigeria, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, JP, ACACN, expressed profound appreciation to Ambassador Nwikpo for the generous gesture.

Rev’d Canon Needam described the intervention as a demonstration of genuine love for humanity and concern for the wellbeing of the people.

“We are deeply grateful to Ambassador Victor Sorlesi Nwikpo for this remarkable act of kindness.

Paying the health insurance registration for our members will go a long way in ensuring that many families have access to healthcare when they need it,” he said.

He prayed that God would continue to bless, protect and uplift the ambassador for remembering the church and the community.

“We pray that God will continue to strengthen and enlarge your coast as you continue to serve humanity and put smiles on the faces of the people,” the cleric added.

The Mother’s Day celebration featured prayers, thanksgiving and presentation of gifts to mothers in appreciation of their sacrifices and contributions to families and society.

Another touching moment during the service was the dedication of baby Sophia Barisuka Sampson, daughter of Lay Preacher Sampson MbeabuBari Ololeh and Mrs. Serekara Sampson Ololeh.

Members of the church described the celebration as memorable and impactful, noting that Ambassador Nwikpo’s intervention would significantly improve access to healthcare for many families in the congregation.

The colourful event which saw the church filled to capacity was concluded with prayers for mothers and blessings for the benefactor, as the congregation expressed gratitude for the support and kindness shown on the special day.