O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation 45th Free Medical Mission Kicks Off in Ogu

By Ken Asinobi

…As Free Surgeries, Health Education Take Centre Stage

…Children Benefit from Deworming, Paediatric Care

Residents of Ogu Bolo communities in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, have begun receiving free medical care as the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation commenced its 45th Free Medical Mission in the area.

The week-long humanitarian outreach started on Monday, March 16, 2026, at the Primary Healthcare Centre in Ogu and will run through Friday, March 20, with medical activities beginning daily at 7:00 a.m.

Thousands of residents turned out on the first day of the programme, seeking treatment and medical advice from volunteer healthcare professionals participating in the mission.

Organisers said more than 5,000 men, women, and children are expected to benefit from the free medical services, which include consultations for adults and children, surgeries, vision screening, dental care, physiotherapy, and laboratory tests.

Free medications are also being provided to patients after diagnosis, while an onsite pharmacy and laboratory are available to support treatment during the programme.

Free surgeries and health education are among the key highlights of the medical mission.

Medical experts are attending to patients who require surgical procedures while also educating residents on preventive healthcare and healthy living.

Children are also receiving special attention through paediatric consultations and deworming services aimed at improving child health in the community.

In addition, residents are benefiting from malaria testing and treatment, HIV/AIDS screening, dental care, and physiotherapy.

Eye care services are also part of the outreach, with patients undergoing vision screening and those diagnosed with vision problems receiving glasses, while some cases requiring surgery are being handled by specialists.

Health counselling sessions are equally being organised to guide residents on disease prevention, hygiene, nutrition, and other healthy lifestyle practices.

The outreach is part of the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to expand access to quality healthcare and improve the well-being of communities across Rivers State.

Community members expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting that the programme provides an opportunity for many residents to receive medical attention they might not otherwise afford.

The medical mission continues throughout the week as more residents are expected to visit the health centre to benefit from the wide range of services offered free of charge.