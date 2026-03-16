Rivers NUJ Marks First Anniversary of Bazia-Nsaneh Leadership

By Ken Asinobi

…Unveils First Standard Website

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) will on Tuesday mark the first anniversary of the current executive led by Chairman, Comrade Paul Bazia-Nsaneh, with activities highlighting the administration’s achievements over the past year, including the unveiling of the council’s first standard website.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Council’s Secretary, Dr. Ijeoma Tubosia, the union said the anniversary celebration would provide members an opportunity to reflect on the performance of the leadership since its inauguration on March 17, 2025.

According to the statement, one of the major highlights of the event will be the presentation of the NUJ Rivers State Council’s first standard website, a development aimed at strengthening the union’s digital presence and improving communication among members.

Other projects to be showcased during the celebration include the renovation of the NUJ Press Centre, refurbishment of the council’s vehicle, installation of new signage, repair of a previously non-functional generator and the payment of welfare packages to 22 members.

The programme of activities will begin on Monday, March 16, with a radio talk by the Chairman, Comrade Paul Bazia-Nsaneh. Members of the union will also visit a Home for the Elderly as part of the anniversary activities.

The main celebration will hold on Tuesday, March 17, with a Special Congress at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre in Port Harcourt, beginning at 3:00 p.m. The event will also feature a social gathering where members will wine and dine while objectively assessing the journey so far under the administration’s vision of a “New Narrative of Development Journalism.”

The statement noted that the anniversary will also include an appraisal session aimed at reviewing achievements recorded in the past year, addressing existing challenges and charting a stronger path for improved service to members.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honour Sirawo, is expected to serve as Chief Host at the event.

The anniversary activities will round off with a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, March 22, at the Living Faith Church, El-Olam Avenue, Egbelu.

The union has called on journalists in the state and friends of the media to attend the events in large numbers.