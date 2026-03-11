Pastor Izunwa Urges Christians To Strengthen Support Systems For Members In Society

By Ken Asinobi

The Lead Pastor of Gateway International Church, Pastor George Izunwa, has called on the Christian church to build stronger support systems for believers who face pressure to compromise their values in society.

Izunwa spoke in Port Harcourt during a public lecture held to mark the 60th birthday of the founding pastor of Hilltop International Christian Centre, Rev. Dr. Chris Oarhe.

According to him, the church has invested heavily in raising people with strong moral values, but many of them struggle to survive in systems that reward corruption and unethical practices.

He said society often expects Christians trained by the church to provide solutions, yet the same society creates barriers that make it difficult for such people to function without compromising their integrity.

Izunwa shared several real-life examples to illustrate the challenges believers face. He spoke about a police officer who refused to take part in corrupt practices during a crisis operation and was almost jailed as a result.

He also mentioned a young university student who repeated a year after refusing to offer a bribe demanded by a lecturer.

“These are people raised with values in the church,” he said. “But when they enter society, the system sometimes punishes them for doing the right thing.”

The cleric also noted that Nigeria’s political and economic structures often operate like “gated systems” that are difficult for people with strong moral convictions to penetrate without compromising.

He stressed that while the church continues to train people in leadership and character, it must also provide practical support for those who lose opportunities because they refuse to compromise.

Izunwa cited an example of a church member who lost a multi-billion naira contract after refusing to pay a bribe demanded by officials.

“When someone keeps losing opportunities because he refuses to compromise, the church must stand with such people,” he said.

The pastor further argued that poverty and economic hardship make it harder for people to maintain ethical standards, noting that many citizens struggle daily to survive.

He maintained that the church’s strength lies not in political power or government resources but in its moral authority and prophetic voice.

According to him, the church must continue to speak truth to power and provide moral guidance to society, even in difficult circumstances. Izunwa concluded by urging Christians to remain committed to integrity while the church works to create stronger structures that support believers facing ethical pressures in society.