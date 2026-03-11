Ekpeye Council Of Eze Emenes Visits Ikegbidi

…Appeals For Recognition

The Natural Ruler of the Ancient Akoh Kingdom, His Majesty, Eze (Hon) Cassidy O. W. Ikegbidi, , Eze Igbu-Akoh II, received in audience the Ekpeye Council of Eze Emenes (Sub Clan Heads) led by His Royal Highness, Eze Nnodi Michael- Nye-udu Akpana Upata I, on Sunday, January 8th, 2026.

Eze Ikegbidi welcomed the chiefs and described Ekpeye as an ethnic nation that is desirous of making progress. According to him, “if all hands are on deck, we will have a place called Ekpeye again”.

He therefore called on Ekpeye people especially, the Traditional Rulers, to unite for peace and progress of Ekpeye land.

He assured of his readiness to work with them, while promising to present their request to Eze Ekpeye Logbo-In-Council to ensure their welfare is secured for effective leadership.

He also commended them for their efforts so far and leadership role in maintaining peace in their various domains.

Earlier, Eze Michael Nnodi, commended Eze Ikegbidi for his relentless efforts to unite Ekpeye Traditional Rulers, noting his dedicated commitment in upholding the culture and tradition of Ekpeye, in Igbu-Akoh Kingdom.

As sub clan heads, Eze Nnodi argued that their “stool is totally neglected”, while he appealed for balance and proper recognition in line with the vision of Ekpeye Traditional Rulers Council. He noted that the Rivers State chieftaincy law allows government recognized traditional rulers of every local government to co-opt the minimum of nine (9) members.

Others who spoke in the meeting include His Royal Highness, Eze Chigbo John; HRH, Eze Chigemerem David; HRH, Nye-udu J.O. Moses, HRH, Eze Maculey Esunwo and other Royal Highnesses present.

In another development, the Akoh Supreme Monarch received His Royal Highness, Eze Ike Ehie, Eze Igbu-Orlukwor II, who was on a royal visit to the palace. In their meeting, the exchange of pleasantries and goodwill was massive and heartwarming; adding to the colour of peaceful co-existence between Eze Ikegbidi and other Traditional Rulers in Ekpeye land.